Pittsburgh Penguins At Boston Bruins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this year after the Bruins won the first matchup 1-0 back on Jan. 11. The Penguins couldn't generate much of anything in that game and lost on a game-winning goal from Viktor Arvidsson.
Since that game, the Penguins are 10-1-4 and are in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 75 points. The Bruins are in the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 71 points and are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
This is a very top-heavy Bruins team led by David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie. Pastrnak is one of the best players on the planet, compiling 22 goals and 72 points in 54 games. Geekie is having another outstanding season, racking up 33 goals and 55 points in 58 games.
Outside of those two, Charlie McAvoy does it all on the backend, and the Bruins have gotten some depth scoring from other players in their lineup, including Elias Lindholm, Arvidsson, and Pavel Zacha.
Jeremy Swayman will start in goal for the Bruins. He's having a better season this year compared to last year with 22 wins, a 2.89 goals-against average, and a .903 save percentage. He's also fourth among all goaltenders in goals saved above expected with 16.9.
The Penguins will feature some new line combinations and pairings for this game. Blake Lizotte has been ruled out for this game with a lower-body injury, meaning Avery Hayes will center the fourth line. Ben Kindel will also center the top line after Rickard Rakell was in that spot for the last three games.
Here's a look at the projected lineup:
Forwards
Rakell-Kindel-Rust
Malkin-Novak-Chinakhov
Mantha-K. Hayes-Brazeau
Dewar-A. Hayes-Acciari
Defensive pairs
Wotherspoon-Karlsson
Shea-Letang
Girard-Clifton
Stuart Skinner will start in goal for the Penguins.
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'