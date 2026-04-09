Pittsburgh Penguins At New Jersey Devils Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins are one win away from clinching their spot in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Pittsburgh Penguins will play their first game since Sunday on Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.
It's a big game for the Penguins, who have an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot for the first time in four years. A win in any fashion gets them in, but they can also clinch with one point against the Devils and a Columbus Blue Jackets loss to the Buffalo Sabres in any fashion.
Even if the Penguins lose in regulation, they'd still get in with a Toronto Maple Leafs win over the New York Islanders and a Blue Jackets regulation loss.
The easiest way to clinch is to win, and they'll have a chance to do that against a team that is already eliminated from playoff contention. The Devils got eliminated on Tuesday following a 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. The loss came one day after general manager Tom Fitzgerald was dismissed.
Even though it's been a miserable 2025-26 season for the Devils, they still have some players who can score at will. Jack Hughes, who scored the Golden Goal for Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics, has 25 goals and 72 points in 57 games this year. He's been on fire as of late, racking up nine points in his last four games.
Jesper Bratt has also been great this year with 20 goals and 68 points in 78 games. Nico Hischier is still a really strong two-way center with 26 goals and 62 points in 78 games.
Don't forget about Timo Meier, Dawson Mercer, Cody Glass, and Connor Brown, too. They have 24, 18, 18, and 17 goals, respectively, this year.
Jake Allen will start in goal for the Devils. He has a .906 save percentage and a 2.70 goals-against average this year.
The Penguins are expected to keep their lines the same for this game. Here's a look at the projected lineup:
Forwards
Chinakhov-Crosby-Rust
Novak-Rakell-Malkin
Mantha-Kindel-Brazeau
Soderblom-Dewar-Acciari
Defensive pairs
Wotherspoon-Karlsson
Girard-Letang
Shea-Clifton
Stuart Skinner will start in goal for the Penguins after missing Sunday's game with an eye injury.
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'
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