Pittsburgh Penguins At Philadelphia Flyers Game 3 Preview: Penguins Appear To Make Changes Ahead Of Must-Win Game

After losing the first two games in Pittsburgh, the Penguins will head to Philadelphia for a pivotal game three. It's basically a must-win for the Penguins because if they fall down 3-0 in the series, it's virtually over. There's a reason why only four teams in NHL history have ever come back from that deficit.
The Penguins have scored only two goals in this series, largely because the Flyers are so good at defending the neutral zone and their own zone. They're shutting down the passing lanes and taking away a lot of the Penguins' shooting lanes. They've also done a great job of keeping the Penguins to the outside, preventing them from reaching the high-danger areas.
In light of all of that, the Penguins are tweaking their lines for Wednesday's game, looking for a spark offensively.
Here's what the projected lineup looks like:
Forwards
Rakell-Crosby-Rust
Malkin-Novak-Mantha
Chinakhov-Kindel-Brazeau
Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari
Defensive pairs
Wotherspoon-Karlsson
Girard-Letang
Shea-Clifton
Stuart Skinner will start in goal after another great game on Monday.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Penguins head coach Dan Muse hopes these changes will lead to more goals.
It's also time for the Penguins to play with a lead. They have yet to do that in this series, and it's costing them. If they can get a lead, it could force the Flyers to open up a little bit, which could play into the Penguins' hands.
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh, TNT, truTV, and HBO Max. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'