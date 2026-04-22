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Pittsburgh Penguins At Philadelphia Flyers Game 3 Preview: Penguins Appear To Make Changes Ahead Of Must-Win Game cover image

Pittsburgh Penguins At Philadelphia Flyers Game 3 Preview: Penguins Appear To Make Changes Ahead Of Must-Win Game

Hunter Hodies
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The Pittsburgh Penguins enter a must-win Game 3 against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will try to get back into the series against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

After losing the first two games in Pittsburgh, the Penguins will head to Philadelphia for a pivotal game three. It's basically a must-win for the Penguins because if they fall down 3-0 in the series, it's virtually over. There's a reason why only four teams in NHL history have ever come back from that deficit. 

The Penguins have scored only two goals in this series, largely because the Flyers are so good at defending the neutral zone and their own zone. They're shutting down the passing lanes and taking away a lot of the Penguins' shooting lanes. They've also done a great job of keeping the Penguins to the outside, preventing them from reaching the high-danger areas. 

In light of all of that, the Penguins are tweaking their lines for Wednesday's game, looking for a spark offensively. 

Here's what the projected lineup looks like:

Forwards

Rakell-Crosby-Rust

Malkin-Novak-Mantha

Chinakhov-Kindel-Brazeau

Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari

Defensive pairs

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Girard-Letang

Shea-Clifton

Stuart Skinner will start in goal after another great game on Monday.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Penguins head coach Dan Muse hopes these changes will lead to more goals.

It's also time for the Penguins to play with a lead. They have yet to do that in this series, and it's costing them. If they can get a lead, it could force the Flyers to open up a little bit, which could play into the Penguins' hands. 

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh, TNT, truTV, and HBO Max. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more! 

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