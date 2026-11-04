Takeaways: Another Game Blown Late Calls For Changes As Penguins Fall To Vegas, 3-2

The Penguins kept coming after the go-ahead goal, but as they have done time and time again, they blew their lead less than a minute and a half later. While pressuring in the offensive zone, Ben Kindel faked a shot and allowed a puck to squirt back to Kris Letang, who whiffed on a one-timer. The puck, as a result, went right to the tape of the speedy Trevor Connelly, who took it all the way back down the other way on a breakaway and beat Arturs Silovs in highlight-reel fashion to tie things back up at 2-2.