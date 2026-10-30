Takeaways: Despite Late Comeback, Penguins Surrender Last-Second Goal, Fall To Utah In OT

Silovs, playing in his fourth consecutive game, was outstanding. Early in the first period, he looked a little bit deep in his net, but he was locked in from the second goal allowed through the rest of the game. He made two breakaway saves in the third period alone, one on Kailer Yamamoto early and the other on Clayton Keller later. He made a key save on Nick Schmaltz when he was in all alone in the second period, too. He also made some stops in overtime before the Sergachev goal.