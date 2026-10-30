Takeaways: Despite Late Comeback, Penguins Surrender Last-Second Goal, Fall To Utah In OT

Pittsburgh Penguins
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Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2026 3:58 AMPublished Oct 30, 2026 3:58 AM
Updated Oct 30, 2026 4:39 AM
Defensive zone mistakes proved costly as the Penguins gave up the latest tying regulation goal in franchise history en route to a 4-3 overtime loss to the Mammoth Thursday.
For a minute there, it looked like the Pittsburgh Penguins were going to seize two points from the Utah Mammoth after going down 2-0 in the first period of the game and coming all the way back late.
A Rickard Rakell shorthanded goal with a little more than nine minutes to play tied the game. Then, with 24 seconds left in regulation, the Penguins worked hard ahead of a go-ahead Ben Kindel goal at the net-front on a second-chance opportunity off the pad of goaltender Sebastian Cossa.
It was all smiles, and it looked like everyone in Pittsburgh was going home happy.
But, unfortunately, the last second of the game - and Pittsburgh native Logan Cooley - came back to bite them.
With less than one second remaining on the clock, a puck got behind Penguins' goaltender Arturs Silovs and went in off the stick of Cooley for his third goal of the game, sending things to overtime. With a minute and 33 seconds left in the extra frame, Mikhail Sergachev put home a rebound opportunity to give Utah the 4-3 win and, instead, send Pittsburgh and its hockey team home in shock.
“I mean, can’t do much about it. It’s a sour taste, for sure," Silovs said. "[We] should’ve just won the game, should’ve just shut it down. But, you know, things happen. It’s hockey, so you just keep going.”
The Penguins got off to an excellent start early on, but an egregious defensive zone turnover by Erik Karlsson went tape-to-tape with Cooley's stick at Utah's offensive blue line, and he skated across the slot and beat Silovs from the left circle to give the Mammoth the 1-0 lead.
Later in the period, Cooley took a pass from Lawson Crouse and split the Penguins' defense, giving himself a breakaway opportunity and finishing it off to put Utah up by two.
The Penguins grabbed some momentum a few minutes into the second period, and they were eventually rewarded when Karlsson walked in down the right side after the second line broke into the zone and got him the puck, stickhandling around Nick Schmaltz and ripping a shot past Cossa from the slot to cut Utah's lead in half.
Despite Utah controlling most of the play in the third period, Pittsburgh took back the momentum entirely with Rakell's shorthanded goal, which was the second of his career. He won a race to a loose puck in the neutral zone that set up a two-on-one with him and Nick Robertson, and he elected to shoot, sniping one into the upper-left quadrant of the net to beat Cossa blocker-side and tie the game.
Then, with time winding down, the Penguins' second line came in on the rush. Cossa made a spectacular close-range save on Evgeni Malkin with his right pad, but Kindel was waiting on the doorstep, and he gave the Penguins the late 3-2 lead.
But, with less than two seconds left, fellow Pittsburgh native Vincent Trocheck threw a puck on net, and Cooley snuck in behind Penguins' defenseman Declan Carlile uncovered. In front of an entire suite full of friends and family, Cooley guided in the tying goal on his backhand with 0.9 seconds left and forced overtime, where Sergachev ended it.
A similar thing happened to the Penguins last season against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 9, when they surrendered the tying goal with a little more than a second left on the clock and lost in the shootout, 4-3. This time, though, marked the latest tying goal the Penguins, as a franchise, have ever surrendered.
But they have no choice but to move forward and look ahead to Saturday's tilt in Montreal against the Canadiens, where they hope to hunker down on the defensive details like they know they are capable of doing.
"We need to understand if we lead by one goal, it's important [for them] to not score. It's important to play good in d-zone, you know?" Malkin said. "Not turnovers, like, play right. We know how we need to play. We watch lots of video, we work [in] practice, but sometimes we play against good teams. They're, what, first power play in the league? And six-on-five is a little bit like a power play, too.
"They knew what they [were] doing, and again, next time we need better, for sure."
Here are a few thoughts from this one:
- All things considered, this wasn't necessarily a poor effort from the Penguins. In fact, they controlled stretches of play and were able to dictate terms offensively here and there, and they did this against one of the league's fastest teams.
The problem is that they are ill-equipped to handle heavy momentum swings, which are going to happen against good teams. And they force themselves into mistakes.
As Malkin alluded to, this team is capable, which is what makes some of their decisions with and without the puck all the more baffling. If Karlsson doesn't turn that puck over, there's no first Cooley goal. If Carlile covers Cooley at the end of the game, he probably doesn't have time and space to put the puck in the back of the net with less than a second to go.
At the end of the day, this seems to be an issue of execution and mentality. Mistakes happen, but most of the Penguins' mistakes end up in the back of their net.
It's a problem that needs correcting.
- And, make no mistake, this score could have looked a lot worse. In fact, the Penguins were lucky to have gotten a point out of it in the first place.
Silovs, playing in his fourth consecutive game, was outstanding. Early in the first period, he looked a little bit deep in his net, but he was locked in from the second goal allowed through the rest of the game. He made two breakaway saves in the third period alone, one on Kailer Yamamoto early and the other on Clayton Keller later. He made a key save on Nick Schmaltz when he was in all alone in the second period, too. He also made some stops in overtime before the Sergachev goal.
This guy has been lights-out for the Penguins, and the consistency is beginning to show. Folks tend to forget that Silovs is only 25 and was a rookie last season, which means there is still room for him to develop into a No. 1 goaltender in the NHL.
And, right now, he is very clearly this team's No. 1, although I suspect Sergei Murashov might get the nod Saturday in Montreal since he hasn't played in two weeks.
- It took them a period to really get their legs under them, especially Kindel, who hadn't played in more than a week due to the vasovagal episode on the team plane Oct. 20. But the second line of Egor Chinakhov, Kindel, and Malkin really found something around the midway point of the game.
Chinakhov's speed advantage is clear, but it's remarkable that Kindel looks like he's keeping up with him pretty well. Kindel is so cerebral, and once he got back in the swing of things, he was making things happen and driving play for his line. I expect this line to take off if its stays intact.
The first line got some momentum midway through the game as well, especially Rakell, who has looked much better in the last three or four games. That said, Tommy Novak has no points since joining the third line three games ago and having eight points in his first 10 games, while Sidney Crosby has just three goals and seven points in 13 games.
If the Penguins are to truly turn the car around this season, they need their top-six to be operating at a higher level. Maybe they have something in these lines, but if Crosby can't start producing with regularity soon, it may be time to raise some alarm bells.
- On the other end of the defensive spectrum, Kris Letang was outstanding Thursday. And he's been playing very well for a handful of games.
There were two different occasions in the first period where Letang got the puck out of danger in front of his own net, whether by swiping the puck to the corner or picking off a pass right in Silovs's wheelhouse. His stick work has been noticeable, and his breakouts have been much better, too.
He isn't trying to play beyond his means right now, and that's probably the best-case scenario for him. A decreased workload and a consistent partner have done wonders for Letang, even if Carlile has been far too inconsistent on the defensive side of things. Perhaps a partner who is very active and likes to jump into the play has forced Letang to simplify, which has actually been to his benefit.
Regardless, it's good to see Letang playing well. The Penguins really need him to, especially given the instability of the blue line so far this season.
thehockeynews.comPenguins' Center Ben Kindel Returns To Practice After Medical Episode, Placed On Second LineAfter experiencing a vasovagal episode on the team plane one week ago that prompted an emergency medical landing, Pittsburgh Penguins' center Ben Kindel was back at practice and centering the second line Tuesday.
- Rakell has been outstanding on the penalty kill this season. Head coach Dan Muse has spoken in the past about how he likes to use power play players on the penalty kill because they have the ability to read and predict plays. Rakell does that very well, and he puts a lot of pressure on the puck carrier to make quick decisions.
With Bryan Rust out, Rakell's PK responsibilities have increased, as he is part of the second unit with Robertson. Opposing teams know they're both threats to go the other way. They've both been fits on that unit, particularly when they're out there at the same time.
- Karlsson now has 13 points in 13 games. Malkin has six goals and 11 points in 12 games and has, by far, been the Penguins' best player this season.
The Penguins are slowly but surely getting younger, and they need to. But this goes to show that, so far this season, they've been far too reliant on their veterans to produce, which is probably a big reason why the team has seen inconsistent results.
They won two games with a more youthful lineup, and even though the competition wasn't at the level of Utah, I'm not entirely sure that's a coincidence. Avery Hayes and Rutger McGroarty are back in the AHL or sitting in the press box, respectively.
If some of the veterans can't help this team win, it might be time to consider bringing some of that youthful energy into the lineup more regularly. Because, well, it does matter, and it does make a difference, especially against younger and faster teams like Utah.
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