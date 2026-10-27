Penguins' Center Ben Kindel Returns To Practice After Medical Episode, Placed On Second Line

Pittsburgh Penguins
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Credit: Luther Schlaifer-Imagn Images
Credit: Luther Schlaifer-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2026 5:59 PMPublished Oct 27, 2026 5:59 PM
Updated Oct 27, 2026 6:08 PM
After experiencing a vasovagal episode on the team plane one week ago that prompted an emergency medical landing, Pittsburgh Penguins' center Ben Kindel was back at practice and centering the second line Tuesday.
After a day off on Monday, the Pittsburgh Penguins returned to practice Tuesday in anticipation of their next tilt Thursday, when they host the Utah Mammoth.
And, given what their injury situation was prior to the day off, there was a sight for sore eyes.
Center Ben Kindel, who experienced a vasevagal episode on the team plane shortly after takeoff from Salt Lake City International Airport on Oct. 20 that prompted an emergency landing, was back on the ice for practice. The 19-year-old was full-contact, and he was working on a second line alongside Evgeni Malkin and Egor Chinakhov, who were also both out of the lineup for Saturday's 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators but skated Sunday.
It's only been one week since Kindel was hospitalized. Now, he is back on the ice, and he is grateful to be back.
"I've kind of just been getting back to normal. Obviously, a couple of weird days, but it feels normal now just being back with the guys. So, just excited for the rest of the year."
Kindel said he started working out a day or two after returning to Pittsburgh that Wednesday and that he started more intensive training over the weekend. Tuesday marked his first day back on the ice, although he had ample opportunity to get off-ice work in.
In recalling the experience, Kindel didn't reveal anything that wasn't already known to the public through GM and POHO Kyle Dubas's press conference as well as the team's official press release. But he's ready to put it in the past.
"I wouldn't say it's that tough. For me, it's in the past now," Kindel said. "It's out of my head. Can't control what happened, just got to move forward. That's where my head's at, just looking to move forward now. So, I'm definitely not dwelling on anything or have anything holding me back coming into this weekend."
Prior to his medical episode, Kindel had two goals and four points in nine games on the season, and he was a staple as the team's third-line center. Even in the two games that Kindel missed - Saturday's game and Thursday's 4-0 rout of the Florida Panthers - there was a fair amount of lineup shuffling that occurred, particularly within the middle-six.
thehockeynews.comDubas: Ben Kindel Had 'Vasovagal Episode' On Team PlanePittsburgh Penguins' general manager and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas cleared up what happened during Ben Kindel's medical episode on the team plane Tuesday, which prompted an emergency landing and required hospitalization.
The Penguins were coming off of a four-game winless road trip before Kindel's incident, and they have won both games since. Hendrix Lapierre and Elmer Soderblom reentered the lineup, and young forwards Rutger McGroarty and Avery Hayes pitched in during Saturday's win. Lapierre centered the second line in both games, and he and Ville Koivunen have developed some chemistry and were, arguably, the team's best line in those two contests.
So, that's a combination that will likely stick Thursday on the third line. Tommy Novak has been working on the first line with Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell and has seen some success there, so Kindel took Novak's regular spot between Chinakhov and Malkin.
Of course, the Penguins practice again Wednesday, so these are not necessarily combinations that will stick. However, it is something to watch, given how the other lines have developed together in the games Kindel missed.
"You don't have a lot of these days where you get multiple practice days in a row, so it was an opportunity for us today to see some things," head coach Dan Muse said following Tuesday's practice. "We've still got to check some boxes in terms of some of the guys that are coming back, just in terms of how they're progressing, and I think that can dictate things a little bit for lines.
"But that was a thing today. Obviously, Geno and Chinny have played together in the past. I think 'Lappy' and 'Koivy' have been playing well together - very well together - so you got some pairs there that we're looking at and building some lines off of, but we'll take it a practice at a time here."
Of course, some things could change over the next couple of days. Kindel does have a very small sample size playing with Chinakhov and Malkin from last season, and he did see a brief stint in the top-six on Crosby's wing as well. It seems he may finally be getting another opportunity to be elevated in the lineup, should the combinations stick and everyone be ready to go Thursday.
Regardless of how it all shakes out, however, Kindel is ready to pounce on the opportunity to get back out there and help the team continue to string some wins together.
"I'm just going try and do whatever I can to help the team," Kindel said. "Obviously, if I get an opportunity to play with Geno and Chinny, that would be awesome. They're both great players offensively, and hopefully, we can see what we can do, if that is a line.
"Wherever they put me, I'm just happy to go out there and try and do my best wherever and help the team win."
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