Takeaways: Penguins Dominate Blackhawks To Earn League-Best Fifth Consecutive Win

Look, I’m not saying he will produce to the level that Guentzel does. Chinakhov is a finisher, not so much a playmaker. But, like Guentzel, he has a quick, deceptive release, his puck skills are high-level, and he just always seems to be in the right spot. He knows how to expose the right areas of the ice and put himself in the right place at the right time, every time, in the offensive zone. And - unlike Guentzel - there is a defensive element and a speed element to his game.