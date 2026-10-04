Takeaways: Penguins Edge Canadiens In Wild Overtime Thriller

"I think they're adjusting well," Muse said. "All six of them, in tonight's game, made some big defensive contributions. With Carlile, you saw it in terms of the goal, jumping up in the play, getting involved that way. van Riemsdyk, I think, both games, you've really seen that veteran game that he plays. The stick detail is outstanding, the positioning's outstanding. And then, Korczak, I thought he had a really good game. I mean, you look at those blocks that he had, and it's like, you have one big block, and sometimes, you'll see that a player might shy away from the net. But he was right back at it. I thought he had a really strong game as well.