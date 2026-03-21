Takeaways: Penguins Exorcise Shootout Demons, Beat Jets In Dramatic Fashion

On the back of two goals by defenseman Erik Karlsson - who has been on an absolute tear - the Penguins tied the game in the third period to force overtime and beat the Jets, 5-4, in the shootout. Pittsburgh held two leads in this game but lost both of them, yet they found a way - as they often have this season - to answer the bell and earn a crucial two points in what is just about as tight a playoff race as you'll ever see in the Eastern Conference.