Inside The Penguins' Goalie Tandem: Skinner, Šilovs Talk Relationship Outside Rink, Splitting Goaltending Duties

Then, on Wednesday in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, it would be easy to point to the six goals that Skinner surrendered and claim he didn’t have his best. But he faced 44 Carolina shots and was hung out to dry by the Penguins’ defense for much of the night - plus, he made some huge saves throughout the game, especially in the first two frames to keep the Penguins to within one goal at each intermission. And he made a phenomenal save in the third, too, when his team had just stormed back and taken their first and only lead of the game.