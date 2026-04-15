Takeaways: Penguins Fall To Blues In Game 82 Ahead Of Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Pittsburgh Penguins lost to the St. Louis Blues to end the regular season on Tuesday night.
The Pittsburgh Penguins played their final game of the regular season on Tuesday night, losing 7-5 against the St. Louis Blues.
The Penguins jumped out to 3-0 and 4-1 leads before letting the Blues come all the way back to win it. Normally, this would be considered an "unacceptable" loss, but it was basically a preseason game since the Penguins had already clinched a playoff spot and were sitting out numerous players, including Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Erik Karlsson.
Rutger McGroarty got things started for the Penguins in the first period with a goal right off a draw. Avery Hayes and Anthony Mantha eventually scored to make it 3-0 before the Blues made it 3-1 at the end of the first period, thanks to Jimmy Snuggerud.
Elmer Soderblom scored a gorgeous goal at the beginning of the second period to make it a 4-1 lead before everything went south for the Penguins.
The Penguins allowed five unanswered goals by the Blues, making it a 6-4 game before Avery Hayes scored his second goal to make it 6-5 in the third period. The Penguins tried to get a 6-on-5 goal, but it wasn't meant to be, as Dylan Holloway iced the game with an empty-net goal.
Here are some takeaways from this one:
- I know some people will look at the goals allowed by both Stuart Skinner and Arturs Silivs and get nervous, but there wasn't much they could do on a lot of the goals against. The Penguins were atrocious in their own zone for most of the evening, which shouldn't come as a surprise since they were playing without four of their top six defensemen.
Even when everyone's in the lineup, they've still been a little leaky as of late, but I expect this to get cleaned up by the time this weekend rolls around.
- Jake Livanavage made his NHL debut for the Penguins and logged 25:14 in a top-four role. I liked a lot of what I saw, especially on the power play. He was methodical with the puck, and his skating was smooth. It's only one game, but it's still something to build off going into next season.
- Elmer Soderblom continues to make a great case to be in the playoff lineup, even with everyone healthy. We still have to see if Connor Dewar and Blake Lizotte will be ready to go for Game 1, but Soderblom has been awesome since he was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings.
The goal he scored to make it 4-1 was something else. The way that he cut to the net and did the little toe before scoring the goal was awesome. He compiled five goals and 10 points in 20 games with the Penguins after they traded for him.
- Avery Hayes finished the regular season with five goals in 16 games and should be a full-time NHL player as soon as next season. He used a burst of speed to score the first goal, made no mistake with his release, and never gave up on the play to score his second. He's got what it takes to be a good bottom-six player in the NHL, and I'm looking forward to seeing how he keeps developing.
- Next up for the Penguins? Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They'll take on the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The rivalry has been dormant for the last several years, but all it takes is a great playoff series to change that. I expect this one to be full of fireworks.
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