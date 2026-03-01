Logo
Vegas Golden Knights At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

Vegas Golden Knights At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

Hunter Hodies
6h
The Pittsburgh Penguins will try to bounce back from Saturday's loss.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will try to respond to Saturday's loss against the New York Rangers on Sunday when they host the Vegas Golden Knights.

This will be the second half of the weekend back-to-back following Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers. The Penguins had a 2-0 lead early in the second period and played 25 really strong minutes until the Rangers took it to them for the last 35 minutes of regulation.

The Rangers fought back to tie the game early in the third period before winning in a shootout. It wasn't a good performance by the Penguins, and they'll look to bounce back against a very good Golden Knights team.

The Golden Knights come into this game in first place in the Pacific Division with a 28-17-14 record, good for 70 points. They lost their last game on Friday against the Washington Capitals and have lost six of their last 10 overall.

Despite their recent slump, this is still a very talented team led by star forward Jack Eichel. Eichel has 21 goals and 68 points in 51 games this season and is one of the best centers in the world. 

Mark Stone and Mitch Marner have also been great for the Golden Knights this year. Stone has 21 goals and 60 points in 42 games, while Marner has 16 goals and 59 points in 58 games. They're both great offensively, but are especially great in their own zone. 

Tomáš Hertl, Pavel Dorofeyev, and Ivan Barbashev are also threats to score from anywhere on the ice, so the Penguins will have to really make sure that they defend well in this one. 

The Knights' biggest area of weakness is their goaltending. They have played four goaltenders this year and have a team save percentage of .882. 

Penguins head coach Dan Muse confirmed that Arturs Silovs will start in goal for the Penguins after Stuart Skinner started on Saturday. Time will tell if there will be any other lineup changes. 

For reference, here were the lines from Saturday's game: 

Forwards

Chinakhov-Novak-Malkin

A. Hayes-Rakell-Rust

Mantha-Kindel-Brazeau

Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari

Defensive pairs

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Girard-Letang

Shea-Clifton

Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. ET on TNT.

