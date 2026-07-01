3 Penguins' Storylines To Watch Heading Into Free Agency

As of now, they have Karlsson, Korczak, van Riemsdyk, Kris Letang, and Harrison Brunicke on the right side - in addition to Finn Harding and Chase Pietila right behind them as far as depth in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) - so it is becoming a crowded place. In contrast, the Penguins now have just Sam Girard, Ryan Graves, Caleb Jones, and Ilya Solovyov left over from last year's NHL roster on the left side, and Owen Pickering, Jake Livanavage, and Maleek McGowan will be pushing for a roster spot from WBS. The only surefire NHL-caliber player there - right now - is Girard.