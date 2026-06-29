'We'll Continue To Stay Involved': Dubas Prepared To Adjust Accordingly To Changing Market

"I think, in some of them, we just really haven't had the assets to get there," Dubas said. "You know, if you go through the younger guys that have been traded, it was a fourth overall pick. And, obviously, the Florida-Ottawa trade was the ninth overall pick. We were at 22. And then, some of the deals [Friday], again, some of the picks were a little bit higher than ours. I think what we found in this last stretch is that teams also want the exact guys that we're looking for in exchange in those deals. It's players in that group that we lack."