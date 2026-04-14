BREAKING: Pittsburgh Penguins To Face Philadelphia Flyers In First Round Of Stanley Cup Playoffs

With a 3-2 shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes, the Philadelphia Flyers clinched the third spot in the Metropolitan Division and will face the Penguins in the first round, setting the stage for the Battle of Pennsylvania. With the win, the Washington Capitals and Columbus Blue Jackets were eliminated from playoff contention, and the Eastern Conference playoff picture was set in stone.
The Flyers put together an improbable stretch run over the past few weeks, going 14-5-1 in their last 20 games. It is their first postseason berth since 2020, and it is their first time facing the Penguins since 2018, when Pittsburgh beat them during the first round in six games to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinal.
The two teams have met seven times in the playoffs, with Philadelphia winning four of those series.
The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin Saturday, Apr. 18. Stay tuned to The Hockey News - Pittsburgh Penguins for updates on the postseason schedule, scores, playoff coverage, and more.