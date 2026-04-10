Takeaways: Penguins Take Care Of Business, Clinch Playoff Berth With 5-2 Win Over New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes added a tally for New Jersey within the final five minutes of the middle frame to bring the Devils back to within one, but the Penguins put any hopes of a comeback to bed in the third. Almost seven minutes in, Chinakhov pounced on a puck down low and used his foot to redirect the puck to Crosby at the net-front. Crosby made a nice move on Allen and almost scored a highlight-reel goal of his own, but he couldn't finish it - which wasn't a problem for Evgeni Malkin, who found the puck on the doorstep and put it home for his 19th of the season to make it 4-2.