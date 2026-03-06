Could Small AHL Transaction Signify Bigger Move For Penguins?

There are some names to look out for - such as New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer, Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright, and New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider, among others - but, of course, no two deals are exactly the same. Even if Dubas and the Penguins intend to use the "Chinakhov template," a deal for most of the higher-end "change of scenery"-type players will likely have to include either a prospect or a rostered player in addition to the draft capital.