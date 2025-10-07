Dan Muse And Mike Sullivan Set To Begin New Chapters On Opposite Sides

The Pittsburgh Penguins will open their 2025-26 campaign against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night, and the game will hold extra significance for the head coaches on both sides.

Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan will try to get a win against his former team after coaching the Penguins for the previous ten seasons. It appeared he would coach the Penguins for an 11th season once the 2024-25 season ended, until he and the team decided it was best to part ways.

Penguins general manager and president Kyle Dubas explained during an April presser that there were times during last season when he felt that it may be time for a change.

“I talked to him every day throughout the year, worked with him every day throughout the year,” Dubas explained. "And there were times throughout the year where I started to think that it may just be time for a number of reasons. It's a lot to ask of somebody when they've done such a long and successful job here to be managing that and continue to transition the team through."

Once Sullivan was fired, the Rangers made him their top priority, as they had fired Peter Laviolette at the end of the season. They didn't live up to expectations and missed the playoffs a year after winning the Presidents' Trophy. Sullivan was hired less than a week after he and the Penguins parted ways and will try to return the Rangers to the playoffs this year.

Sullivan missed the playoffs in his previous three seasons as Penguins head coach but helped them win two Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. He's the winningest head coach in the franchise's history.

Dan Muse was an assistant coach with the Rangers for the previous two seasons under Laviolette before the Penguins hired him to replace Sullivan. He just finished up a grueling and competitive training camp and is ready for his first game as an NHL head coach. However, he's being a little bit coy about how much it means to go against his former team.

"I'll see how it feels tomorrow. Honestly, I can't tell you. I don't know exactly how to feel until I'm there," Muse told reporters after Monday's practice. "You got some strong relationships there with the guys that I coached, and that will always be there. I think you always want to have those things in any stop that you have."

"I think the focus has obviously been for the last 4 months, this group and this team, so we'll see. I'm sure there will be some emotions that you have about being back at MSG, that first game as a head coach, but this is about the team. It's not about me, and it's like, the focus has been getting this group ready. The focus will continue to be on that. I think there's a lot of excitement there, just with the work that has been put in throughout training camp. I think that's going to be by far the number one thing on my mind all day tomorrow."

Penguins Announce Final 23-Man Roster

After a grueling few weeks of training camp, the Pittsburgh Penguins ' roster has finally been solidified for the start of the 2025-26 season.

In addition to coaching some veterans, Muse will get to see some young players get their first taste of the NHL on Tuesday. Forward Benjamin Kindel and defenseman Harrison Brunicke both made the team out of training camp and will make their NHL debuts against the Rangers.

Kindel got better as the preseason went on, and the Penguins are rewarding him after he earned a spot. Brunicke got close to making the team out of camp last year, but was able to do a little bit more to make it this year. Based on the lines during Monday's practice, Brunicke will be paired with Caleb Jones on the third pairing, while Kindel will be centering Tommy Novak and Philip Tomasino on the third line.

Muse has been great at developing young players throughout his coaching career, and the Penguins are hoping that this trend continues during his tenure as head coach in Pittsburgh.

Puck drop for Tuesday's game inside Madison Square Garden will be at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. It'll be the second game of the day after the Florida Panthers raise their Stanley Cup banner at home before they play the Chicago Blackhawks at 5 p.m. ET. The Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings will finish Tuesday's triple-header off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!