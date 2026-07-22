Even If Robertson's Door Might Not Be Shut Entirely, Penguins Must Shift Gears
With Dallas Stars superstar winger Jason Robertson inking a one-year deal with Dallas Tuesday to avoid arbitration, the Penguins - rumored to be in on Robertson - must look elsewhere if Dubas is to follow through on his summer plans.
With the days ticking before Dallas Stars superstar winger Jason Robertson was set for his arbitration hearing on Jul. 25, the pressure was on GM Jim Nill and the Stars to get something settled beforehand, whether a deal or a trade.
And, on Tuesday, it finally happened.
Dallas signed Robertson to a one-year, $12 million deal, avoiding arbitration. Because Robertson filed, the Stars are not eligible to extend him long-term until Jan. 1, at which point he would only be able to extend for a maximum of seven years under the new CBA or be dealt to another team, where he could extend for six years. Or, of course, he could walk to free agency on Jul. 1, 2027.
While the speculation is fascinating, the most likely outcome is that Robertson and the Stars come to a long-term agreement to kick in for the 2027-28 season, when the team will have the free cap space to make it work. However, until an extension is actually inked beyond Jan. 1, the door remains open for Robertson to go elsewhere as soon as sometime next season.
So, the Robertson discussion can be shelved for now. But, even if the door to acquiring him is cracked open, that doesn't mean the Pittsburgh Penguins should wait for it to swing ajar.
As it was well-documented over the last several weeks, the Penguins were the NHL team most legitimately linked to Robertson in trade rumors. It was clear that GM and POHO Kyle Dubas is enamored with Robertson. NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman said that the two teams had legitimate talks about a potential trade that never got across the finish line.
So, to a large extent, all the smoke surrounding Robertson and the Penguins certainly had a flame. And, hey, that spark could be reignited if January comes and goes without a new deal between the Stars and Robertson.
But, in order for Dubas and the Penguins to progress and move forward with their plan to take a legitimate step toward contention this season, they have no choice but to shift their focus to other potential game-changers on the market.
Dubas has reiterated several times over his desire for the Penguins to land a 20-something elite talent, and those intentions have been complicated as a result of the changing market. That talent will come at a premium, and Dubas - especially after the NHL Draft and the Leo Carlsson offer sheet situation - is very likely hyperaware of that.
Of course, it's all speculation as far as whether or not Robertson was Dubas's main target or still is. But, even if that's the case, pivoting to another talent - perhaps, a center - can help the team in the short- and long-term almost as much as Robertson can. Should they land a center such as Shane Wright or Dawson Mercer, they may be able to plug in long-term as a serviceable second-line center or a good third-line center.
Maybe they seek a higher-end left defenseman like Alexander Nikishin to help shore up the left side. Maybe they add another winger in the Egor Chinakhov mold such as his old teammate, Kent Johnson. Robertson may have been the biggest prize on the market, but there are still plenty of options out there who can help the Penguins next season and beyond.
And, perhaps, Dubas can target a center or a defenseman now, and then the Penguins will get lucky next summer if Robertson elects to go to free agency or doesn't sign long-term with Dallas. There is an avenue to acquire talent now while holding out hope that Robertson - or, even bigger-name players like Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews - might be available next summer.
For now, Dubas needs to prioritize plan B and put plan A on the backburner. Really, it's the only choice he has if he is to follow through on his ambitions and add someone this summer who will make the Penguins take a sizeable step toward contention next season.
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