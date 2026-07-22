Even If Robertson's Door Might Not Be Shut Entirely, Penguins Must Shift Gears

Of course, it's all speculation as far as whether or not Robertson was Dubas's main target or still is. But, even if that's the case, pivoting to another talent - perhaps, a center - can help the team in the short- and long-term almost as much as Robertson can. Should they land a center such as Shane Wright or Dawson Mercer, they may be able to plug in long-term as a serviceable second-line center or a good third-line center.