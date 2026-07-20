4 Centers For Penguins To Target In Trade Market
At some point, Pittsburgh needs to address its glaring need for a top-six center if they hope to compete short- and long-term. And there are some potential options for them.
Much of the conversation regarding the Pittsburgh Penguins’ offseason has revolved around the “will they, won’t they” Jason Robertson saga amidst a boatload of trade rumors and whispers.
While, yes, acquiring a superstar like Robertson in a sign-the-trade surely changes the short- and long-term trajectory of the team, he doesn’t address one of two glaring needs that the team still needs to fill.
And one of those is the need for a legitimate top-six center option.
Even with Sidney Crosby still defying Father Time and Ben Kindel destined to grab a top-six center slot at some point, there is still a need at the position, which is relatively shallow as far as top-six projection in the prospect pool. Crosby can’t completely outrun Father Time, and Ben Kindel is only one part of the solution.
So, Robertson aside, there are some mid-20s centers out there who could, potentially, help the Penguins both now and in the future as they transition to the post-Crosby era. Some have higher ceilings than others, and some carry much more risk. But, given the Penguins’ need in that area, it might be worthwhile for them to take a chance on one of four players.
Shane Wright
There has been a lot of chatter involving rumors with the Penguins and Wright, even if none of those rumors have exactly been substantiated by legitimate talks between Pittsburgh and Seattle regarding a potential trade.
However, some intrigue was added to the situation Monday, when Josh Yohe of The Athletic confirmed that the Penguins do indeed have interest in the 22-year-old center from the Seattle Kraken.
“In the past week, two different sources in the Penguins’ organization, who spoke anonymously because they do not have permission to discuss the subject publicly, told me that general manager Kyle Dubas and the front office are intrigued by Wright,” Yohe wrote. “And really, why wouldn’t they be? He checks every box.”
And, yes, Wright does check quite a few boxes for the Penguins. He is a young center in need of a change of scenery who has the potential to be a long-term top-six option for them. Given their lack of high-end center depth organizationally, it would make a lot of sense to bet on a player like Wright. The addition of Ron Francis to the front office - formerly with the Seattle Kraken - might help or hurt his case as well, since Wright was drafted in 2022 under Francis.
However, contrary to what some folks think, don’t expect Wright to come cheap. Teams are paying hefty prices for young talent as well as potential, so the cost will still be pretty substantial for Wright even if he hasn’t hit his stride yet.
Elias Pettersson
Pettersson’s name has come up time and time again in being a potential target for the Penguins, and he has also been discussed a few times on the THN - Pittsburgh Penguins site.
There are many reasons why the 27-year-old center makes sense for Pittsburgh. He was once one of the league’s elite first-line centers, has a 100-point season under his belt as well as three 30-goal seasons, and is the prototypical “player in need of a change” that Dubas loves to target.
But he wouldn’t come risk-free. He carries an $11.6 million cap hit through 2032, which can’t be ignored. He also has an extensive injury history that may or may not be having an effect on recent performance in addition to questions regarding his work habits. And, above all, his production has declined steeply the last two seasons, as his 30 goals and 96 points combined over the last two seasons is the worst stretch of his career outside of an injury- and COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 campaign.
If he is a realistic option for a fair price, the Penguins absolutely need to do all the digging they possibly can, especially given his injury history and the potentially related correlation with his sudden decline. Even with the cap going up, they won’t want to invest that much in a player who may be incapable of replicating his earlier success.
Still, if they feel he can find his game again, that would be a massive development for the Penguins, as he would automatically become a 1C option for them long-term, and that cap hit would look like a bargain down the line in that case.
Again, though, the biggest hurdle is still the fact that Pettersson owns a no-movement clause, and at this point, there is no indication he wants to go anywhere.
Morgan Frost
Frost, 27, is coming off one of his best NHL seasons to date, as he put up 22 goals and 43 points in 82 games as a top-six center for the Calgary Flames.
Of course, Calgary is in rebuild mode, and they don’t figure to be competitive for the next few seasons. On a playoff team or contending team, Frost is a good third-line center and a serviceable second-line center if need-be, but there is potential for him to produce more if he is paired with better talent.
He could have that in Pittsburgh, as he would likely be slotted in as the team’s second-line center between Egor Chinakhov and Evgeni Malkin. He also only has one year remaining on a contract that pays him $4.375 million ahead of unrestricted free agency, meaning the Flames may be inclined to sell him off for assets since they’re unlikely to be competitive.
For the right price, Frost is certainly a pretty good option for the Penguins to build some center depth, but he’s not someone they should overpay for. The acquisition cost should be considered here, but if he could be had reasonably, Dubas should be all over it.
Dawson Mercer
If the Penguins want to acquire a pretty sure bet as a young player, Mercer is a perfect candidate.
The 24-year-old put up 20 goals and 42 points for the New Jersey Devils last season, and he already has three 20-plus goal seasons under his belt out of five, with the other two coming in at 17 and 19. He is good for at least a half-point-per-game pace, he can play center and wing, and his ceiling for production is still pretty high and likely hasn’t been met yet.
Mercer won’t come cheap, either. In fact, he is almost certainly the most expensive option on this list. The Devils have dangled him out there in trade talks, but they’re in no hurry to move him without the right return. He is in the final year of his current three-year deal that pays him $4 million annually, and he will still be under team control as a restricted free agent due for a hefty raise next offseason.
Part of the trouble, however, is that the Devils already have significant salary and term locked up in their core (six players make $7.88 million or more), and they currently have just $3.85 million in cap space. Sure, that’s not a problem this season, but it will be next season, when they would have to extend Mercer to a higher AAV and fill out the rest of their roster, as they have eight pending-UFAs.
The obvious solution is to offload a veteran contract or two, but if the Devils have him on the market, he’s someone the Penguins should set their sights on. The caution would be giving up too much and needing to overpay since the Devils aren’t yet feeling the heat to move him, but he’s certainly a player worth asking about and continuing to keep tabs on.
Alternative buy-low option: Jesperi Kotkaniemi
As for someone who won’t cost an arm and a leg? Kotkaniemi might just fit the bill.
The Carolina Hurricanes acquired the centerman from the Montreal Canadiens via a one-year, $6.1 million successful offer sheet in 2021 and subsequently extended him to an eight-year deal worth $4.82 million annually. There are four more seasons left on that contract, but unfortunately, the 26-year-old has not lived up to the billing with the Canes.
There is some risk when it comes to targeting a player like Kotkaniemi, as he’s registered just 78 goals and 203 points in 518 NHL games spread across parts of eight seasons. He was also a healthy scratch for this year’s playoffs after recording just two goals and nine points in 42 regular season games in 2025-26.
However, with the cap going up - and if he can be had for virtually nothing - there’s not really any hurt in giving Kotkaniemi a try, especially with his relatively low cap hit. Again, this team needs centermen, and Kotkaniemi could be an option at third-line center if he hits his potential.
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