4 Centers For Penguins To Target In Trade Market

But he wouldn’t come risk-free. He carries an $11.6 million cap hit through 2032, which can’t be ignored. He also has an extensive injury history that may or may not be having an effect on recent performance in addition to questions regarding his work habits. And, above all, his production has declined steeply the last two seasons, as his 30 goals and 96 points combined over the last two seasons is the worst stretch of his career outside of an injury- and COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 campaign.