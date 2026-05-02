'I Love Playing For This Team': Penguins Forward Ben Kindel Recaps His Rookie Season
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ben Kindel loved his rookie season.
They were one shot away from sending their first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers back to Pittsburgh for Game 7, but Cam York had other ideas, beating Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs at the end of the first overtime period. He fired a harmless-looking shot from the point, but it found the back of the net since Silovs was screened.
Penguins rookie forward Ben Kindel was on the ice for the goal after he was guilty of an icing that brought the faceoff back to the defensive zone. He ultimately lost the draw, and the Penguins couldn't clear the puck in time before York scored.
Kindel was asked about those two plays during Friday's locker cleanout day and delivered one heck of an answer.
“Still kind of sick to my stomach when you think about that last shift and how the season ended," Kindel said. "Nothing you can do about it now. Just look to use it as motivation in the future and in future years. And to do whatever you can to not let it end like that again.”
That's a player who is going to be a future leader on this team. It's also big that Kindel got to experience these high-stakes games so he could see what the Stanley Cup Playoffs are all about. Did he go pointless in six games? Yes, but I honestly thought he was getting better as the series went on.
He played well defensively and created some scoring chances as we got deeper into the series, especially in Game 6, when he nearly won it in OT. The series may have ended on a sour note for him and the team, but he's going to be totally fine.
Kindel had a tremendous rookie season, finishing with 17 goals and 35 points in 77 games. He was the third-line center for most of the season and faced every challenge that came his way, passing each one with ease. Kindel really liked how everything went and also told reporters that he loves playing for the Penguins.
“It was great," Kindel said. "It was a great experience. A lot of fun. I love playing for this team. Great to get a first year under my belt in the NHL and see what it was like. I think I learned a lot.”
Kindel blew past everyone's expectations for him this season. It was widely expected that he would return to the WHL's Calgary Hitmen, but he kept improving throughout training camp and the preseason.
The coaching staff and front office rewarded him for his great September with a spot in the opening night lineup against the New York Rangers, and he impressed right away. Despite only playing in his first game, he looked like a seasoned veteran out there. He made all the right reads, was responsible in his own end, and was around the crease at times.
He built off that performance and scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 11 against that same Rangers team. He then kept getting even better, and the Penguins had no choice but to start his entry-level contract. He played in every situation throughout the season and will now go through his first offseason as an NHL player.
Kindel will undoubtedly be stronger for next season when it gets going in October. The fact that he's already this good and he's still only 19 is also crazy. There's a real chance that he scores 20-25 goals and puts up 60-65 points next season if he keeps developing well.
He's going to be an important player for a long time.
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