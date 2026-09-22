Monday Mailbox: Who Are Some Young Penguins To Watch? Where Will They Finish? Trades On Horizon? This And More.

THN - Pittsburgh Penguins editor Kelsey Surmacz answers fan questions regarding training camp, young players, and more.
From: @rookvania.bsky.social
Sort of a two-part question: With camp still underway we don't know who will go to WBS yet, but who do you expect to be a player to follow closely down there? You mentioned Pickering as much improved, so maybe he fits that billing, but has anyone else surprised you or improved as much?
Pickering and Harrison Brunicke are obvious candidates, assuming neither makes the roster out of camp. They are likely to be WBS's top pairing and look pretty darn close to NHL-ready. In fact, I think they are NHL-ready and should probably be this team's third pairing, but that's highly unlikely this season because of a sheer numbers game.
But, otherwise, I'll throw a hat in the ring for a forward and a defenseman.
As far as forwards, I'd say Atley Calvert. This guy isn't talked about quite as much as some other guys like Avery Hayes, Rutger McGroarty and Tristan Broz, but I think he has the tools to be an effective NHLer one day. His versatility helps his cause, he's good on both sides of the puck, and he's relentless on the forecheck. He can also put the puck in the back of the net.
Harding is the defenseman I'd keep an eye on. I think this guy is going to be a solid, reliable NHL defenseman, and if you're looking for a success story in development in the Penguins' pipeline, it's him. He went from a longshot seventh-round pick in 2024 to, easily, one of the top defensemen in Pittsburgh's system, and it's apparent why when you watch how effective he is in all three zones. He's a smart player and a good all-around blueliner.
He's improved his skating and mobility quite a bit, too, which was an area he self-identified last season that he wanted to work on. He's the purest form of a student of the game.
From: @Jeffs_Penguins on X
Not the players who looked the best or most "flashy" but who are the Young Penguins that looked like they had Hockey IQ or showed the Hockey brain to be NHLers at the very short Training CampFinn
Harding was the 1 that impressed me most in Prospect games w/ his Hockey IQ
Since you've already named Harding, I won't get into detail with him even though I agree entirely.
The two who have stood out to me so far from an IQ standpoint are Broz and Chase Pietila. Broz is not the flashiest or most exciting player, but there are few players in the whole of the Penguins' organization who play as clean a game as Broz. He's never out of position, always makes the right reads on plays, and has excellent offensive instincts in-zone.
I personally think this guy's ceiling as an NHLer is a bit undersold, to be honest, but even if he only turns out to be a good fourth-line center, his smarts in all three zones are evident. Other guys in the room will tell you that, too. He's a very cerebral player.
And same goes for Pietila. I think Pietila plays a pretty similar game to Harding with some added physicality and not as high an offensive ceiling. But there's a reason he got the second-most minutes during the Penguins' first pre-season game against the Buffalo Sabres, and it's because his processing is already up to NHL speed. His decision-making is quick, his breakouts are solid, and his defensive posture is impressive.
I think both he and Harding will be solid, reliable NHL defensemen, even if their ceilings are probably bottom-pair. They both have the brains and the defensive instincts to stick at the NHL level.
From: @TheAud25 on X
Has Solovyov's skating improved?
Solovyov stayed in Pittsburgh all summer to train, and it shows. I do think his skating has improved marginally, but I'm not sure it's something that will distinguish or differentiate him, either.
There is a healthy competition between him, Ryan Graves, Jake Livanavage, Harrison Brunicke, and Owen Pickering for what will, presumably, be the seventh and final defensive spot on the NHL roster. Three of those guys are still better skaters.
Solovyov makes up for his shortcomings in mobility in other aspects of his game, and the coaching staff recognizes this. However, I'm not sure the skating itself will hurt his chances of securing a spot as much as the fact that they have three higher-upside players knocking on the door.
From: @GenoMalkCHIN on X
Late to the party but what do you think the reasoning was to trading Wotherspoon and how do you think it could impact the team? Was it for the young guys? I thought he complemented EK v well. Was kinda bummed to see that trade.
I think the decision to trade Wotherspoon came down to two things: Vegas coveted him, and the Penguins, essentially, traded for a young, cost-controlled Wotherspoon comparable. Korczak makes $325 million for more years.
Yes, Wotherspoon had a breakout career year for the Penguins last season and complemented Erik Karlsson well, but realistically, he's probably not a regular top-pairing left defenseman. His play also tailed off in the back half of the season. There's a decent chance that, 29, had a career year with the Penguins, and Kyle Dubas simply capitalized off of that perceived maximum value.
In the grand scheme of things, I don't predict it's a loss that the Penguins - on paper, anyway - should feel that greatly, especially with three additional solid defensive defensemen in Trevor van Riemsdyk, Declan Carlile, and Kaedan Korczak. One of those guys is bound to play well enough with Karlsson.
From: @The_Gas_Man_01 on X
just how big is the gap between an NHLer, a borderline player, and an AHL or lower guy? and can you spot the difference?
I love this question. In a broad sense, yes, I think you can typically spot the difference between these tiers, although the gap between an NHLer and an AHLer is quite substantial. Players will tell you it's the biggest jump for a reason, and if you tune in to an AHL game, you'll see why: things happen so very much faster at NHL speed, and the ones who are able to process plays at NHL speed are the ones who will make it.
That - for me, anyway - is the differentiating factor between an NHL regular and someone who is borderline and always being caught between levels. If someone can make quick, correct decisions against NHL competition on both sides of the puck consistently, they will make it as an NHLer. If not, they are bound to be career AHL All-Stars.
And, well, I do think there's quite a gap between an AHL All-Star and a regular AHL player, too. Typically, for forwards, production is the name of the game when examining that. For defensemen, I'd say it's how well they handle themselves at both ends of the ice.
All that said, some guys - like Pickering - simply take longer than others to fully develop, and spotting that difference is a bit more nuanced. A year ago, I may have been hesitant to call Pickering an NHLer because his processing and his footspeed simply weren't up to NHL speed. After a year of growth, both of those things have changed, and he looks far more ready.
Some guys can adapt with experience annd runway, some get it right away, and some never adapt. At the end of the day, though, it's all about that processing and decision-making.
From: @TheGM42 on X
Is there a possibility that some of the free agent signings are released or traded before the opening of the season to make room for the youth movement?
From @JGardonis on X
Out of the 6-7 forwards fighting for one roster spot, how many are waiver exempt?
From: @cocaine-ewok.bsky.social
Do you expect any trades prior to opening night?
All of these questions are cut from a similar cloth, so I'll answer them together, starting with the second one: McGroarty, Hayes, Broz, Calvert, Brunicke, and Pickering are all waivers-exempt, and whether or not anyone will admit this, that does play a role in roster decisions, especially when so many players aren't exempt.
As far as trades, there's always a small possibility. But trades are difficult to execute during camp because - especially for guys on the fringes of rosters - why would teams surrender assets for a player when they may be able to get them at no cost at the end of camp? Unless a particular fringe player is coveted by an organization and they want to ensure they snag said player, most trades don't happen during camp.
I wouldn't rule out trades happening early in the season, though.
And, also, while I do think there's a difference between overcrowding and creating competition so players have to earn spots - I think the Penguins are teetering on the former - the young players do need to earn spots. If they show Penguins' brass that they should be on the NHL roster and leave no room for questions, they will be on the NHL roster.
Which is where waivers come in. Yes, I absolutely do think the Penguins are willing to exercise waivers on some players, and I think that will happen by the end of camp. We saw it with Graves last year. I would not be surprised to see a guy like Justin Brazeau end up there if other guys show out better.
From: @Retiredcrayon on X
Since Hayes announced retirement, could we get some insight on his impact on the room last year? He seemed like a gem.
Ask any guy in that locker room, and they will tell you just how incredible a teammate and how incredible a human Hayes is. It's very rare that a veteran player who is virtually always scratched and never plays is that integral to a locker room, but Hayes was truly that much of a glue guy, which is the reason he stuck around all year.
I think a perfect example of this is when Ryan Shea told me Hayes was the one who thought to invite Ben Kindel on a trip with some other teammates, including Shea and Connor Dewar, over the Olympic break. He's a standup guy and a standup teammate, and that's not an easy thing to maintain when things aren't going your way on the ice. He could have pouted and shut himself off like many others do in that situation, but he didn't.
Read Muse's and Letang's quotes about Hayes, and that will tell you everything you need to know. He wasn't always the most chipper guy with media depending on the day and the circumstances, but he was a world-class person and teammate and a huge presence in that room. I wish him the best in retirement.
From: @genocrisp on X
will anyone of the younger guys bleach part of their hair and dye it gray to stand in solidarity with salt-n-pepper sidney
I can't say for certain. What I will tell you is that Sid seems perfectly comfortable embracing the gray.
From: @Jason_Shetler on X
Do you advocate pizza for breakfast?
Generally, no. For a while, I had a health condition that didn't allow me to eat red pizza, and I still can't have a ton of it before not feeling great.
That said, breakfast pizza is legit. As in, pizza with some alfredo sauce, eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, cheese... the whole deal. Give me a good actual breakfast pizza any day of the week.
From: @rsoback94 on X
Bold prediction for where they finish and playoff result?
I think there are a lot of possible outcomes for this team, as is well-documented in media.
But I think folks are underselling them by a good margin.
So many people say last year's playoff berth was a "fluke," and maybe when looking at the bigger picture, that's true to an extent. But as far as the team itself being fluky, I very much disagree with that assessment.
This was a top-three five-on-five offensive team, it was an upper-half defensive team until about the last month and a half, it had the highest degree of difficulty in schedule post-Olympics and still made it despite that and despite not having 87 for most of that stretch, and it didn't at all ride what was below-average goaltending for most of the year.
Despite losing Anthony Mantha, they added Andrei Kuzmenko and Nick Robertson, who should account for that deficit. Kindel is a year older and stronger. They added three pretty good defensive defensemen. They have a wildcard situation in net but with a promising Sergei Murashov this time.
I think this team, on paper, is better than last year's. Carolina and Washington are the two best in the division, but I'd say the Penguins finish third, and I think they beat the Capitals in a first-round series.
Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!