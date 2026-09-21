Former Penguins' Forward, Beloved In Locker Room, Announces Retirement

Hayes began his NHL career with the New York Rangers during the 2014-15 season and spent parts of five seasons there before being dealt to the Winnipeg Jets during the 2018-19 campaign. He was traded to Philadelphia the summer after and signed his seven-year extension worth $7.14 million per year there, and he was an All-Star in a career-best 2022-23 season. He spent one season in St. Louis after yet another trade before coming to Pittsburgh.