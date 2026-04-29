Muse Clarifies Use Of Blue Line, Solovyov In Game 5

Pittsburgh Penguins' defenseman Ilya Solovyov was held to just over six minutes of ice time in Monday's Game 5 win against the Philadelphia Flyers.
During their crucial Game 5 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, the Pittsburgh Penguins were finally able to start getting to their game, which started back in Game 4. And a big part of their game is their ability to roll four lines and three pairings all throughout the game.
In this one, every player logged at least 10 minutes and 50 seconds of ice time as well as 17 shifts.
Well, every player except for defenseman Ilya Solovyov, that is.
Solovyov - who was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 20 for forward Valtteri Puustinen and a 2026 seventh-round pick - logged just six minutes and nine seconds to go along with 10 shifts in the narrow 3-2 victory. The Penguins rolled with five defensemen for much of the third period as they held on to that one-goal lead.
The 25-year-old blueliner also logged just seven minutes and 33 seconds of ice time during Game 4, when he took the place of Connor Clifton in the lineup on the Penguins' third pairing next to Ryan Shea.
However, Penguins' head coach Dan Muse clarified to Pittsburgh reporters Tuesday that the decision to roll with five defensemen for much of Game 5 wasn't necessarily reflective of Solovyov's play, but, rather, the demands of the game they were playing in.
"I think every game's going to be a little bit different," Muse said. "I think we have some guys on our back end that are capable of logging big minutes. These have been very tight games - they're do-or-die - and we have some guys, too, that are playing high minutes right now and that are able to do that. When you have that, it might limit the minutes of somebody else like 'Solo,' but I think he's done a good job there within the minutes that he's played.
"Whether you play six, seven minutes, or you're playing 15 minutes - or whatever it might be - you've got to make the most of the minutes that you're given, and I think the d-men are doing that right now."
The 6-foot-3, 208-pound defenseman from Belarus is playing in his first NHL post-season. Solovyov has been solid enough defensively for the Penguins in these two games against the Flyers, but his footspeed is, potentially, a bit of a concern against a fast team like the Flyers, especially late in in these tight-checking games when the general pace of the game intensifies.
In 14 games with Pittsburgh during the regular season, he registered five assists, 10 penalty minutes, and was a plus-1. Between the Calgary Flames, Avalanche, and Penguins, he has a goal and 12 points in 45 career NHL games and has averaged 13 minutes and 46 seconds of ice time per game.
It remains to be seen whether or not the Penguins will make any lineup changes prior to Game 6, which will be played Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia.
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