Muse Clarifies Use Of Blue Line, Solovyov In Game 5

"I think every game's going to be a little bit different," Muse said. "I think we have some guys on our back end that are capable of logging big minutes. These have been very tight games - they're do-or-die - and we have some guys, too, that are playing high minutes right now and that are able to do that. When you have that, it might limit the minutes of somebody else like 'Solo,' but I think he's done a good job there within the minutes that he's played.