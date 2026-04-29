Penguins' Goaltender Artūrs Šilovs Showing Big-Game Prowess In Series Against Flyers
After going down 3-0 in their first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Pittsburgh Penguins turned to rookie goaltender Artūrs Šilovs, who has some big-game experience under his belt - and he has delivered.
One of the primary reasons that Pittsburgh Penguins' general manager and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas acquired goaltender Artūrs Šilovs from the Vancouver Canucks last summer was the young goaltender's ability to elevate his game when it matters most.
That sentiment was echoed by head coach Dan Muse as well during training camp and throughout the regular season.
"He's gained some really good experiences in his career so far, and he's obviously still a relatively young guy," Muse said of Šilovs earlier this season. "I think those things, they seem to all kind of stack up. To have that [AHL Calder Cup run] that he had last year, and then to have the playoffs before, and then you also look at some of the different experiences that he's had in international play... you look at it and see he's not that old.
"He's got all these things already, and you own those now. You own those experiences, and you carry them with you."
And, through two playoff games in which the Penguins have faced elimination, he sure has carried that with him.
After making the post-season for the first time in four years, the Penguins went down 3-0 in their first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers with Stuart Skinner between the pipes. Although Skinner - a veteran who has been to two Stanley Cup Finals with the Edmonton Oilers - hadn't really done anything to contribute to his team's deficit in the series, Muse made the bold decision to change goaltenders for Game 4 with Pittsburgh's season on the line.
Well, it worked. Šilovs entered Game 4 and stopped 28 of 30 Flyers' shots on goal, and he followed that up with an 18-for-20 performance in a 3-2 Game 5 win on Monday for the Penguins. Through two games, he has a .920 save percentage and, like Skinner in the first three games, has made several key saves on odd-man breaks and high-danger shots from Philadelphia.
This is in pretty stark contrast to the stretch run of the regular season, when Šilovs went 8-5-0 with a pedestrian .871 save percentage in his 13 appearances following the Olympic break. Many were questioning the decision to turn to Šilovs in Game 4 because of his struggles nearing the end of the regular season.
But, as he has always done, Šilovs has found a way to lock in and elevate when the stakes are the absolute highest - and that's something he revels in.
"Just the atmosphere to play," Šilovs said. "It's meaningful hockey. Everyone goes their hardest. You know you're playing for something, and you know there's an ultimate goal to do something, and it's fun to play, to be a part of it."
The sentiment from his coach regarding Šilovs's big-game prowess hasn't changed since his words earlier this season, either.
"Having those experiences, I think, definitely helps. Both of our guys have had a lot of big-game experience at different points and at different levels, so you have that," Muse said. "But, then, I also think with [Šilovs], it's just that he's a really competitive guy. I think he's somebody who just, naturally, he loves the big moments, he loves big games. So, I think that's just a little bit of who he is as a person."
Šilovs's teammates are pretty confident in their 25-year-old rookie netminder, too, who led the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks to a Calder Cup Championship last season with a .931 save percentage and performed well in the NHL playoffs for the Canucks two seasons ago.
"He's been making huge saves," veteran forward Bryan Rust said. "He's been calm back there making saves, the same thing he's been doing all year - coming to work every day, working hard, smile on his face."
The most impressive thing about Šilovs's first two games, too, is the situation he walked into. It's one thing to sub in due to injury, like he did against the Nashville Predators in the first round in 2024, closing out the series with a shutout and then giving Vancouver a chance through seven games against the high-octane offense of the Oilers in the second round.
But to come in when his team is down 3-0, quite literally in need of a win to survive? And not just a win, but four wins in a row? That kind of pressure can fold some goaltenders, especially ones as generally inexperienced as Silovs.
That's not happening here. His experience and performances in the NHL and AHL playoffs - as well as his international resume - show a proven track record of success in high-pressure environments, and he continues to make big saves when the Penguins are in dire need of them.
"Amazing," three-time Stanley Cup winner Kris Letang said. "Obviously, he comes up big. [Philadelphia] got really quality looks, and a couple breakaways in the last game, too, and he is pretty composed back there.
"It's tough to come in and face them for three games. You have to come in and do the job. I thought he played well."
Of course, there is still a lot of runway left in this series. The Penguins have made it 3-2, but that means they still need to survive two more elimination games in order to keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive and move on to face the Carolina Hurricanes in the next round.
They are taking it one day, one game at a time, and they see this situation as an opportunity. And having two goaltenders they are able to rely on if things start to get a bit dicey is something that no one takes for granted.
Captain Sidney Crosby thinks Šilovs has done an excellent job handling that responsibility.
"We have confidence in both guys. I mean, they've proven it throughout the season," Sidney Crosby said. "I think Arty's done a great job when they've applied pressure, and when we've made mistakes, he's been there to bail us out. That's gonna happen. You're not going to play a perfect game, and you're going to have to rely on your goalie to make those saves. You don't want to make him work too hard, and I think for the most part, we've done a pretty good job of that.
"We're always trying to make his job a little easier, and when we haven't, he's made some great saves and shown a lot of poise."
As for Šilovs? He's just enjoying the opportunity, taking it in stride, and using the emotions of playing in these must-win games as fuel to put his best game on the ice.
"It's an exciting opportunity," Šilovs said. "I think playing in the playoffs is the most fun you could ever have, and we've been waiting for a whole season to get to this point. So, just enjoying every minute of it."
Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!