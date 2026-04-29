Penguins' Goaltender Artūrs Šilovs Showing Big-Game Prowess In Series Against Flyers

"He's gained some really good experiences in his career so far, and he's obviously still a relatively young guy," Muse said of Šilovs earlier this season. "I think those things, they seem to all kind of stack up. To have that [AHL Calder Cup run] that he had last year, and then to have the playoffs before, and then you also look at some of the different experiences that he's had in international play... you look at it and see he's not that old.