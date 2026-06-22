Now That The Trade Floodgates Have Opened, Eyes Are On Kyle Dubas And The Penguins

The Penguins are trying to improve next season, and that much has been made clear. But they are simultaneously trying to get younger while getting better, which is a tough needle to thread. Rust and Rakell may be in their mid-30s with two years each remaining on their contracts that pay them $5.1 and $5 million per year, respectively - and several other teams desire to add top-six players and, in some cases, veterans - but they're still very good players, and each of them could help advance the Penguins' pursuit to get better and younger at the same time.