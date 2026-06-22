Now That The Trade Floodgates Have Opened, Eyes Are On Kyle Dubas And The Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins may not have the "big-fish targets" like some other teams do right now, but because of where they find themselves, they'll be one of the more interesting teams to follow in the next two weeks.
The week leading up to the NHL Draft is always an interesting one, as teams typically become a bit more active on the trade market with both the draft and free agency on the horizon.
But, with so many trade rumors already circulating this summer, this week in particular could be a very active one in comparison to years past -- and one major domino has already fallen.
On Sunday, the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers executed the summer's first blockbuster trade, as Sens' captain Brady Tkachuk was sent to Florida for Florida's 2026 ninth overall pick, their 25th overall pick, a 2029 first-round pick, and a 2030 second-round pick. With so many other names - some of them, big names - on the board still, this trade could have opened the floodgates for teams trying to improve in the near-term to get deals done prior to or on draft day.
And, even if they may not play host to some of the market's biggest names, one of the most interesting teams to keep an eye on will be Kyle Dubas's Pittsburgh Penguins.
No, the Penguins are not the Dallas Stars, who have a very attractive RFA trade-then-sign candidate in star winger Jason Robertson. They're also not the Toronto Maple Leafs, who will likely select Gavin McKenna first overall on Friday and who are shopping top-six winger Matthew Knies. And they're not the Senators, either, who now have multiple first-round picks at their disposal to leverage in the trade market.
However, they should be a very active team on the trade market nonetheless -- and that could involve buying and selling all in one.
On Sunday, it was reiterated by The Athletic's Josh Yohe - although, it's not exactly new information - that Dubas and the Penguins are not eager to trade top-six wingers Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell but that they are available. Given the going prices of players on the trade market during this calendar year, it would not be entirely surprising to see either one on the move given the return the Penguins could get.
The Penguins are trying to improve next season, and that much has been made clear. But they are simultaneously trying to get younger while getting better, which is a tough needle to thread. Rust and Rakell may be in their mid-30s with two years each remaining on their contracts that pay them $5.1 and $5 million per year, respectively - and several other teams desire to add top-six players and, in some cases, veterans - but they're still very good players, and each of them could help advance the Penguins' pursuit to get better and younger at the same time.
They are both around 30-goal wingers who play in the top-six and come cheap relative to the market and the rising cap, so dealing them should be a no-brainer if they can get the specific kind of return they are looking for.
Because, just like every other trade scenario for a team in their position, they won't be making trades just to trade.
Another interesting area to watch will be how they handle the potential of trading their picks, and it has been said on numerous occasions by Dubas himself that there is an understanding they'll have to dabble in the market if they are going to take bigger steps. Even with that, however, they'll only pull the trigger on trades if they believe it will benefit them in both the short- and the long-term.
In a vacuum, trading Rust or Rakell hurts the immediate future of the team for next season, but if they can leverage one of them for a younger player to immediately replace them, it makes sense. Many are speculating that the Penguins could trade one of them move up in the draft - and, they very well might - but unless they have a more immediate replacement plan for Rust or Rakell, it doesn't make much sense to leverage them in that situation because the player they draft likely won't be in the picture next season.
Then, there is the situation with Edmonton Oilers' defenseman Darnell Nurse, who requested a trade andn whose top destination is, reportedly, Pittsburgh. The 31-year-old makes a lot of money - he is signed on for $9.25 million per year through the end of the 2029-30 season - and has underperformed his contract so far, but he is still a decent player in a lesser role and someone the Penguins should be able to bring along a nice return for.
The bottom line is that, while the Penguins figure to be a relatively active team in these next couple of weeks, it will be interesting to see how big they go: Will they try to trade into the top-10? Will they set their sights on the trade market and use their NHL assets and capital to go big? Will they take on contracts like Nurse's to acquire more value that they can leverage later? Will they move anyone of significance at all? Will they offer sheet?
All of these are valid questions -- and many of them will be answered in the next two weeks. The one thing for certain is that Dubas is going to be a busy man, and that will keep Penguins' fans on their toes in anticipation.
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