Penguins' Young Defenseman Embraces 'Full Circle' NHL Moment

“Yeah, I mean, it’s amazing," Pietila said. "It’s crazy just to see things go full-circle. You know, my first year in AAA, like, when I was really trying to say, “Ok, I really like hockey,” he was one of my first teammates. So, being able to play against him when he was at the program and I was in junior, and then never played against him in college, but then to meet here at the pro level, it’s super cool, and he’s an amazing guy.