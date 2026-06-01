Penguins' Draft Prospect Profiles: Nikita Klepov

We're continuing our Pittsburgh Penguins draft profile series with a deep dive into Nikita Klepov.
The 2026 NHL Draft is quickly approaching, and that means it's time for another Pittsburgh Penguins' prospect profile.
It's also great timing, since the NHL Combine is set to be held in Buffalo starting this Monday and running through Saturday. It will be a great chance for teams to meet with some of the top prospects in the draft and get to know them. Teams will also be able to review players' medical reports.
It's also a chance for teams to kickstart trade conversations since the full offseason is set to get underway in a couple of weeks, but the main order of business is getting to meet with the top prospects.
I kicked things off with defenseman Ryan Lin last week, who would be a really solid pick if he were to fall to No. 22 overall, and we're now shifting to forward Nikita Klepov.
Klepov spent the 2025-26 season with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit and had a tremendous campaign, finishing with 37 goals and 97 points in 67 games. It was his first season with the Spirit after spending the 2024-25 season with the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers.
Klepov plays on the right wing and the first thing that stands out is his skating. It's extremely powerful and he absolutely flies up the ice once he gets going. He'll also showcase some dangles that players won't see coming and his shiftiness is one of my favorite attributes of his game.
His playmaking skills are through the roof, and he has excellent vision, especially on the power play. His office on the man-advantage is the right circle and made some outstanding passes that led to goals from there this season.
Don't sleep on his one-timer, either. He can really rifle the puck and scored some sick goals from the right circle this season as well, including one against the Flint Firebirds. The Spirit were trailing 3-0 at the time when Klepov passed the puck to the left point before drifting over to his office. He got the puck back a few seconds later and uncorked a one-timer to make it 3-1. The Firebirds' goaltender had no chance on it.
Another example of his nasty one-timer came from the Spirit's game against the Brampton Steelheads. It was a 1-1 game in the second period when Klepov changed that with an unbelievable shot from his office on the power play. The puck went in and out of the net in what felt like a millisecond.
Klepov also isn't afraid to drive to the net and get to the dirty areas. Yes, he does a lot of his best work a bit further out, but he's more than willing to get his hands messy and score/set up some greasy goals.
Outside of his play on the power play and at 5v5, Klepov also showed the ability to play on the penalty kill at times, making some nice shorthanded plays that showcased his speed and deception.
Klepov does a lot right offensively, but I wasn't overly impressed by his two-way game on tape. It definitely needs some improvement, and he'll have the chance to work on that when he plays for Michigan State during the 2026-27 season.
MSU is one of the top college hockey programs in the country, and for good reason. It knows how to churn out some really good NHL players.
Heck, Flyers forward Porter Martone played for MSU during the 2025-26 season, and look how that turned out for them. Martone was fantastic for the Spartans before making his NHL debut at the end of the year, and he helped the Flyers make the playoffs, compiling 10 points in nine games.
Overall, I'd be thrilled if the Penguins had the chance to select Klepov in the first round. He's a hard-working, electric winger with a ton of offensive upside and is still developing. He wouldn't be ready right away like Ben Kindel was this year, but he'd have the chance to crack the NHL roster in a couple of years if everything went right.
Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!