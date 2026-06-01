Penguins' Draft Prospect Profiles: Nikita Klepov

Don't sleep on his one-timer, either. He can really rifle the puck and scored some sick goals from the right circle this season as well, including one against the Flint Firebirds. The Spirit were trailing 3-0 at the time when Klepov passed the puck to the left point before drifting over to his office. He got the puck back a few seconds later and uncorked a one-timer to make it 3-1. The Firebirds' goaltender had no chance on it.