Penguins Exciting Goalie Prospect Has Big Game

This Penguins goalie prospect had an impressive game for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins picked up a 4-0 win against the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday. Pittsburgh Penguins goalie prospect Sergei Murashov was a huge reason behind it, as he had an excellent game between the pipes.
Murashov stopped all 25 shots he faced against Bridgeport for his third shutout of the 2025-26 season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. With this, the 2022 fourth-round pick undoubtedly had a strong performance for the AHL club against Bridgeport.
With this impressive start, Murashov now has a 20-6-1 record, a 2.13 goals-against average, and a .924 save percentage in 28 games this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. These are certainly impressive numbers from the Penguins' goalie prospect, and he is only creating more excitement about his future with the club because of it.
Murashov will now be looking to stay hot for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton as the season rolls on from here. The 21-year-old has had a .933 save percentage or better in each of his last three appearances.