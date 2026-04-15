Penguins Netminder Makes Best NHL Goalie Prospects List

This Penguins prospect has been ranked among the best goalie prospects in the NHL.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are hoping that goaltender Sergei Murashov will be a big part of their roster in the future. It is understandable, as the 22-year-old has plenty of potential.
Murashov has certainly shown off his upside this season in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, as he has a 23-8-4 record, a .918 save percentage, a 2.24 goals-against average, and three shutouts in 36 games.
In his first five career regular-season games with Pittsburgh this season, Murashov had a 1-1-2 record, an .897 save percentage, and a 2.56 goals-against average. He also had a 21-save shutout against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 16.
When looking at Murashov's play at the AHL level, it is entirely understandable that he is being considered one of the best goalie prospects in the league. He has the skill to be a good goaltender for Pittsburgh, and it is going to be very fascinating to see how he continues to grow his game from here.