Penguins' Nick Robertson Primed To Get Another Shot In Top-Six, Where He Never Should Have Left

He began the season on Crosby's line and remained there for two and a half games before being relegated to lower in the lineup. He's been a fixture on the fourth line next to Dewar and Lizotte for a few weeks now as well as a staple on their penalty kill without Bryan Rust, who will be out another four-plus weeks with a lower-body injury. Dewar has only two goals and five points in 18 games, while Lizotte has no goals and five assists.