Penguins Recall Hot Forward Prospect From AHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled forward prospect Ville Koivunen from the AHL in an attempt to address the lack of scoring depth without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.
In the wake of the Pittsburgh Penguins being without both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin for what will likely be at least a few games - and with their lack of movement at the NHL's trade deadline on Friday - the team made a roster move to address some of their scoring depth.
The 6-foot, 184-pound forward prospect was brought to Pittsburgh via the Jake Guentzel trade in the spring of 2024, and he has been up and down between the AHL and NHL levels this season. He began the season in Pittsburgh for the first two games of the season and was sent back for most of October, then he returned for a longer stint until the end of December.
In 27 NHL games this season, he has two goals and seven points, and he has 12 points in 35 career NHL games split between this season and last season. He figures to slot either in Malkin's spot alongside Egor Chinakhov and Tommy Novak or on the third line with Ben Kindel.
Koivunen is the only WBS Penguins' player above point-per-game this season with 11 goals and 33 points in 28 AHL games.