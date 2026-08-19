Penguins Slot At 16 In Latest Prospect Pool Rankings

But the fact that Kindel, at 18, played a full NHL season as a legitimate third-line center for a playoff-contending team and scored at nearly a 20-goal pace should automatically put him at the top of this list and any list he’s included on. Kindel is only going to progress and get better, and his top-six ceiling is nearly a given. The Penguins like his two-way ability at center, and he is their best young player at this time.