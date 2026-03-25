Report: Penguins' GM Dubas Has No Plans To Trade Karlsson This Offseason

“There will be serious interest in Erik Karlsson this summer,” LeBrun said on TSN's Early Trading. “Having said that, I will tell you that I chatted with Penguins' GM Kyle Dubas, who is not happy to have Karlsson’s name out there in terms of trade chatter. He is adamant that Karlsson has been such a great player for them this year that he views Karlsson as a guy that they will continue to want to retool and put young players around, that he doesn’t see himself wanting to trade him this summer.