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Report: Penguins Had 'Some Momentum' In Robertson Talks

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Kelsey Surmacz
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Updated Jun 29, 2026, 19:40

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman reported that there were talks between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Dallas Stars regarding superstar winger Jason Robertson during the NHL Draft over the weekend.

After Pittsburgh Penguins' president of hockey operations and general manager Kyle Dubas spoke with the media on Friday after round one of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, it became apparent that he and his front office have been poking around at some bigger names in the trade market.

And it appears they have engaged with one of the market's biggest names. 

On his 32 Thoughts podcast Monday, NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed that he heard there were talks between Pittsburgh and the Dallas Stars regarding a potential trade to bring superstar winger Jason Robertson to Pittsburgh. Robertson, a pending-restricted free agent, is reportedly seeking a long-term deal with an average annual value of $14 million or higher, a price that Dallas can't pay without shedding some cap elsewhere.

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Hockey fans already know the name, but this is not the blog. From Sportsnet, 32 Thoughts: The Podcast with NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman &amp; Kyle Bukauskas is a weekly deep dive into the biggest news and interviews from the hockey world.
www.sportsnet.ca32 Thoughts: The PodcastHockey fans already know the name, but this is not the blog. From Sportsnet, 32 Thoughts: The Podcast with NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman &amp; Kyle Bukauskas is a weekly deep dive into the biggest news and interviews from the hockey world.

"I heard that there were talks with Pittsburgh on Friday or Saturday," Friedman said on 32 Thoughts. "And there were a couple of teams who thought that there was some momentum there, but obviously, it didn't happen.

"Pittsburgh, by the way, is another team that people are saying is trying to do something with some heft to it. So, I wasn't so surprised to hear that. But, I think teams are trying to figure out, 'Ok what's he looking for, and would he be interested in coming to us?'."

Robertson, 26, is coming off a 45-goal, 96-point campaign, and he is one of the league's very best wingers. He already turned down an eight-year, $96 million deal from the Stars, and he reportedly rejected extension offers from the Seattle Kraken and St. Louis Blues.

The Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson appear to be on the verge of a potential breakup - and the Pittsburgh Penguins may actually make a great deal of sense as trade partners.
thehockeynews.comJason Robertson And The Pittsburgh Penguins Might Make More Sense Than You ThinkThe Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson appear to be on the verge of a potential breakup - and the Pittsburgh Penguins may actually make a great deal of sense as trade partners.

It has not been reported that Robertson or his camp would turn down an offer from the Penguins, should a deal be in the works or should an offer sheet happen.

On Friday, Dubas expressed that he'd still like to land a difference-maker in their 20s and that some of the players already traded have fit that mold. Robertson figures to fit that mold as well, but the asking prices prior to the draft were something that Dubas couldn't meet, which may be why the alleged talks between Pittsburgh and Dallas stalled during the draft.

"I think we continue to work away at it," Dubas said. "As it's happened, you go in, and what I wanted to have was - maybe not so much late-20s - but in the range of some of the guys that have been moved. And, in past years, they haven't gone for that level of asset. There was multiple top-10 picks moved, which isn't overly common."

But acquiring a bigger-name player - perhaps, such as Robertson - is still something Dubas and the Penguins will continue to work through. 

"I don't know that we'll pivot," Dubas said. "We'll continue to stay involved in all those discussions and see where it lands."

Pittsburgh Penguins' president of hockey operations and general manager Kyle Dubas is still trying to land a difference-maker in the trade market, but he may have to adjust to a changing landscape with the rising salary cap.
thehockeynews.com'We'll Continue To Stay Involved': Dubas Prepared To Adjust Accordingly To Changing MarketPittsburgh Penguins' president of hockey operations and general manager Kyle Dubas is still trying to land a difference-maker in the trade market, but he may have to adjust to a changing landscape with the rising salary cap.

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