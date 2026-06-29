Report: Penguins Had 'Some Momentum' In Robertson Talks
NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman reported that there were talks between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Dallas Stars regarding superstar winger Jason Robertson during the NHL Draft over the weekend.
After Pittsburgh Penguins' president of hockey operations and general manager Kyle Dubas spoke with the media on Friday after round one of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, it became apparent that he and his front office have been poking around at some bigger names in the trade market.
And it appears they have engaged with one of the market's biggest names.
On his 32 Thoughts podcast Monday, NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed that he heard there were talks between Pittsburgh and the Dallas Stars regarding a potential trade to bring superstar winger Jason Robertson to Pittsburgh. Robertson, a pending-restricted free agent, is reportedly seeking a long-term deal with an average annual value of $14 million or higher, a price that Dallas can't pay without shedding some cap elsewhere.
"I heard that there were talks with Pittsburgh on Friday or Saturday," Friedman said on 32 Thoughts. "And there were a couple of teams who thought that there was some momentum there, but obviously, it didn't happen.
"Pittsburgh, by the way, is another team that people are saying is trying to do something with some heft to it. So, I wasn't so surprised to hear that. But, I think teams are trying to figure out, 'Ok what's he looking for, and would he be interested in coming to us?'."
Robertson, 26, is coming off a 45-goal, 96-point campaign, and he is one of the league's very best wingers. He already turned down an eight-year, $96 million deal from the Stars, and he reportedly rejected extension offers from the Seattle Kraken and St. Louis Blues.
It has not been reported that Robertson or his camp would turn down an offer from the Penguins, should a deal be in the works or should an offer sheet happen.
On Friday, Dubas expressed that he'd still like to land a difference-maker in their 20s and that some of the players already traded have fit that mold. Robertson figures to fit that mold as well, but the asking prices prior to the draft were something that Dubas couldn't meet, which may be why the alleged talks between Pittsburgh and Dallas stalled during the draft.
"I think we continue to work away at it," Dubas said. "As it's happened, you go in, and what I wanted to have was - maybe not so much late-20s - but in the range of some of the guys that have been moved. And, in past years, they haven't gone for that level of asset. There was multiple top-10 picks moved, which isn't overly common."
But acquiring a bigger-name player - perhaps, such as Robertson - is still something Dubas and the Penguins will continue to work through.
"I don't know that we'll pivot," Dubas said. "We'll continue to stay involved in all those discussions and see where it lands."
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