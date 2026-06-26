Jason Robertson And The Pittsburgh Penguins Might Make More Sense Than You Think
The Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson appear to be on the verge of a potential breakup - and the Pittsburgh Penguins may actually make a great deal of sense as trade partners.
Four years ago, the hockey world saw a pretty similar Jason Robertson scenario that is occuring this summer. The superstar for the Dallas Stars took a while to come to terms on an extension with his team, but it ended up getting across the finish line.
Now, however, things may be a bit different.
Unlike four years ago, there is pretty legitimate smoke surrounding trade rumors. Multiple sources have reported that the two sides are still talking, but it's also been revealed that at least two teams - the Seattle Kraken and St. Louis Blues - were given permission to speak with Robertson about a contract extension, but he had no interest in signing there. He also, reportedly, already turned down an eight-year, $96 million offer from Dallas.
The fact that Dallas is open for business on Robertson means there is a more than decent chance he gets dealt in the next 24 hours ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. There are a few teams still rumored to be interested in acquiring Robertson.
On the surface, a marriage between the Penguins and Stars on a Robertson deal might not make much sense, especially for Pittsburgh. They have draft capital - more than any team in the next three drafts - but they only have three of their own first-round picks over the next three years. They have a number of prospects close to NHL-ready who are intriguing, but few who are blue-chip - in fact, blueliner Harrison Brunicke may just be the only "blue-chip" prospect in their system.
And, on top of all of that, Pittsburgh is in a period of transition. They made the playoffs last season, they have new ownership, and GM and POHO Kyle Dubas has expressed that the team wants to take "big steps toward contention" next season while also getting younger, which is hard to do without the premium young players to keep the team competitive while they continue to build.
But, as mentioned time and time again, he also said he understands that he can't just build a contender through the draft. He knows he has to explore the trade market when the right opportunities arise to acquire the right players, and he mentioned that the Penguins would be targeting impact players in their mid-late 20s specifically.
Well, Robertson happens to fit that mold. And, as it turns out, the fit for both teams might be better than folks think.
So, what would it take for the Penguins to land one of the biggest 20-something stars on the market and one of the best players who will be available in the next several years? It will take a lot, but it might be something the Penguins can pull off without severe detriment to their future.
The proposition
To Pittsburgh:
LW Jason Robertson
To Dallas:
- RW Bryan Rust (40 percent retained)
- LW/RW/C Rickard Rakell
- C/LW Will Horcoff
- D Quinn Beauchesne
- 2026 first-round pick
- 2026 second-round pick
- 2027 conditional first-round pick
Why this makes sense for Pittsburgh
Dubas and the Penguins are in the midst of a pivotal summer in the trajectory of the franchise. Their new ownership - the Hoffmann Family of Companies - badly wants to win, they still have Sidney Crosby playing at a very high level, and they also desperately need elite talent either infused into their system or onto their NHL roster for many years to come.
If the Penguins want to be better next season, trading both Rust and Rakell - let alone, in the same deal - is quite the risk. After all, they'd be subtracting their two best wingers, both of whom produce around 30 goals per season and between 60-70 points. In some ways, this feels like an overpay for one guy.
However, Roberston is a 45-goal, 100-point player, and you have to pay up big-time to land these kinds of players. And, really, it may not be as much a detriment to lose both Rust and Rakell as it appears to be.
Robertson would be paired with one of the greatest players and greatest playmakers of all time in Sidney Crosby, which - no slight to Roope Hintz or Wyatt Johnston - is a significant upgrade for Robertson as far as a center who can aid his production even more. The Penguins will also - assuming he's re-signed - have Egor Chinakhov for a full season. He scored at a 34-goal, 69-point pace during his time with the Penguins last season, and Pittsburgh believes he has star pedigree.
Even with just those two, it's almost enough to offset the losses of Rust and Rakell. Add in the fact that, with the acquisition of Hendrix Lapierre from the Washington Capitals and the potential emergence of a center like Tristan Broz next season, the Penguins might be able to move Ben Kindel up to second-line center duties between Evgeni Malkin and Chinakhov or Tommy Novak, with the other flanking Crosby and Robertson.
Plus, there are options on the UFA market for the Penguins, too, to help offset that loss in the top-six. Mason Marchment comes to mind, as does Viktor Arvidsson. There's also the opportunity for one of the Penguins' younger wingers like Rutger McGroarty, Ville Koivunen, Mikhail Ilyin, or Avery Hayes to be slotted in the top-six alongside talent that should help them progress in a meaningful way. They can also flip Novak and some assets for an upside winger - perhaps for Jason's brother, Nicholas, in Toronto, who would probably love to play with his brother and who Dubas has some familiarity with.
The Penguins have the cap space to do all of this and sign Robertson long-term, and he would be around and still be effective post-Crosby. He's 26, so he's the exact kind of player Dubas and the Penguins should covet. Also, if the Penguins land Robertson, it's unlikely they'd be selecting in the top-10 of the draft next season, anyway, so that 2027 conditional first probably isn't going to be a franchise-changing player.
Sure, the Penguins could use some of those assets to trade up in the draft for a young prospect who is, ultimately, still a "maybe." Or, they could use those assets to acquire a certain elite commodity.
This is the type of player a team serious about contending short- and long-term pays up for. If the possbility is there, Dubas should throw out next to everything he can.
Why this makes sense for Dallas
Sure, it's fair to question why Dallas would want two wingers on the wrong side of 30. Rust is 34, and Rakell is 33. Both are still very good and consistent players, but they are aging, and that's no secret.
Yet there are 50-60 goals between Rust and Rakell, regardless of their age. There are also 120-140 points between them, assuming they stay healthy, and they've developed chemistry from playing together for several years. Most of all, Rust and Rakell make $5.1 million and $5 million for two more years, respectively, and if the Penguins retain on one of them, Dallas would have both for around $8 million - $7 million less than what Robertson is allegedly asking for.
What does that mean? Well, it means that Dallas has more cap space to work with to build out an even better roster. They would be able to use the extra cap space from the money saved sans Robertson and any other savings from shed contracts plus the assets acquired in the trade to leverage for some coveted talent younger than Rust and Rakell.
Two firsts can land Dallas a good player. Then, they'd have Rakell, Rust, and said player, which could net more value than Robertson alone would.
When a team is in win-now mode like Dallas is, it needs to take the best available players, period. Getting, potentially, three very good players for one great player helps distribute scoring throughout the lineup and gives Dallas the chance to win in the near-term, as is the goal. A package centered on right-now help makes more sense for them than a package focused on futures, anyway.
And, even if they surrender those two firsts, the trade tree should age quite well: Whoever they get for those firsts should make an impact. Will Horcoff is a promising goal-scoring prospect who had a great first full season with the University of Michigan with 29 goals and 39 points in 40 games - and he spent half the season at age `18, scoring at a goal-per-game pace during that time. Quinn Beauchesne, a right defenseman, is more of a wildcard prospect who is farther out, but his raw skill and ability in transition are intriguing.
Maybe this has to be a three-team trade with something else signficant coming back for those assets from Pittsburgh plus a sweetener from Dallas themselves - maybe involving the Detroit Red Wings and captain Dylan Larkin - in order for the trigger to be pulled. But it fulfills needs for the Stars, and the near-term intrigue is something that could help them win a Cup within the next two years.
Does Pittsburgh make sense for Robertson?
Well, that's the million-dollar question, isn't it?
Robertson has, reportedly, already turned down three offers, which means that he is likely trying to have some control over where he goes. This does handcuff Dallas a bit from a leverage standpoint, as teams are not going to trade for Robertson if he is not interested in signing long-term with them. Because of this, even if he technically has no trade protection, he basically kind of does.
So do the Penguins make sense for him? Maybe, maybe not. St. Louis is in a similar kind of place in terms of being caught somewhere between true contention and rebuilding, which is a murky place to commit to.
However, there are some encouraging things happening in Pittsburgh. Dubas has managed to infuse the system with some legitimate talent that should help the NHL roster in the coming years, and if he acquires Robertson, he certainly wouldn't be done working his magic. He is the exact kind of player Dubas wants, and he's the kind of player the Penguins desperately need.
And, at the end of the day, any extension would also, presumably, come with trade protection. Robertson could always ask out to go to a contender if things go very, very south for the Penguins post-Crosby.
But the prospect of playing for a team trying to make themselves sustainable contenders - and a team willing to pull all stops to make that happen - isn't the worst place to be. And that's especially true if the opportunity to flank one of the greatest players of all time in his final years and, perhaps, extend his shelf life, is in play.
If a potential deal between the two teams exists, it seems it would, ultimately, be up to Robertson. But, given the storied history of the Penguins and their out-loud commitment to building a winner - plus the results in the form of five Stanley Cups to show for it - it would be unwise to completely discount the possibility that Robertson may find intrigue in Pittsburgh.
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