Should The Penguins Pursue Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin?

Again, he is going to come at a premium. First-line centers in the NHL don't grow on trees, and he is a good one. However, one thing working against the Red Wings in this scenario is that Larkin has a full no-movement clause, meaning he entirely controls where he goes. Because of this, they will lose a good bit of leverage in any negotiations, and a bidding war shouldn't ensue because teams can't really bid for a player who gets to select exactly where he wants to go.