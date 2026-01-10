Sidney Crosby Passed Wayne Gretzky For Most Assists With One Team On Thursday

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby passed Wayne Gretzky for the most point-per-game seasons in NHL history last year.

It was a record he had been chasing all year, and he finally broke it at the end of the season when he secured his 20th point-per-game season. He's trying to extend his record to 21 point-per-game seasons this year and has a great chance of doing it as long as he stays healthy and keeps producing.

Speaking of his production, he recorded two assists against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night, helping the Penguins win their sixth-straight game. His two assists got him to 1,087 all-time with the Penguins, moving him ahead of Gretzky for the second-most assists with one team in NHL history. Gretzky recorded 1,086 assists as a member of the Edmonton Oilers.

Crosby only trails Ray Bourque, who racked up 1,111 assists with the Boston Bruins. He's going to pass Bourque very soon.

Crosby now has 24 goals and 49 points in 42 games this season and will try to help the Penguins win their seventh in a row on Saturday against the Calgary Flames.

