'There's A Lot To Build On': Penguins Confident 2025-26 Season Is Just The Starting Point For Contention

"A lot of guys had career years, but it wasn't just because guys were playing with confidence, it's because people that are above them put the confidence in them and kind of just gave them a role and trusted them that this is a spot that you can earn and play in if you do it, and a lot of guys on the team took a big step. I'm proud of this team, proud of everyone that did that, proud of myself for this year. And, obviously, the future's a little uncertain [for me], but I think the future for the Penguins is only going up."