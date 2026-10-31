'We Have To Be A Team That's Harder To Play Against': Penguins Look To Turn Page After Tough Loss

"I think we're just staying connected to close support and playing together, and I think, ultimately, if we play within our structure, we're a really good team," Lizotte said. Sometimes, we get a little loose, and I think that leads to a lot of chances against. But, also, too, it's just staying focused for 60. Because, even in games when we don't have our best, when we are disconnected, we show spurts of the game where we're on and we're playing connected and playing well. So, I think just finding a way to stay focused through all 60 is important."