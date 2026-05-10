5 Penguins' Prospects Most Likely To Make NHL Roster Out Of Training Camp
The Pittsburgh Penguins should have some interesting decisions to make in terms of their NHL roster next season - and their top prospects will be a big part of that.
Training camp for NHL teams may still be an entire summer away, but that doesn't mean it's too early to discuss who may be in the mix for roster spots when the time comes.
After making the postseason for the first time in four years, it stands to reason that Pittsburgh is going to try to improve this summer, likely targeting young NHL players in the trade market and trying to get the most out of free agency. But, with an aging team, it’s important that they take the next step in allowing some of their home-grown young talent to break out and, potentially, begin to flourish at the NHL level, too.
And some of them have a legitimate shot at breaking the NHL roster out of training camp.
Here are the five most likely prospects to be on the Penguins’ opening night roster, from most likely to least likely.
1. G Sergei Murashov
Murashov, 22, has had a dominant run so far for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) in the AHL playoffs, posting a .937 save percentage and 1.99 goals-against average to go along with a 3-1 record. He put together a solid regular season for WBS as well, going 24-9-3 with a .919 save percentage and a 2.20 goals-against average.
Stuart Skinner is a UFA, and Arturs Silovs is an RFA. In addition, Joel Blomqvist and Taylor Gauthier are, at least, legitimate AHL options.
Given the goaltending logjam in the system - and the uncertainty surrounding the status of the two NHL goaltenders from 2026-27 - it seems likely that Murashov will be half of the NHL tandem next season. Of course, nothing is a given, and the Penguins could sign a goaltender in free agency or bring both Skinner and Silovs back.
But, more than likely, Murashov will get his shot next season, which makes him the most likely prospect to crack the NHL roster.
2. F Avery Hayes
Of course, Hayes’ chances are somewhat dependent on what choices Kyle Dubas makes this summer. What will happen with Noel Acciari, 34, who is a pending unrestricted free agent? Will Dubas sign more third- and fourth-line players to increase camp competition?
Even if both of those things happen, however, I think Hayes is in the best position to break the roster out of camp. Given his age and the direction the Penguins are trying to go, Acciari figures unlikely to re-sign, and Hayes, 23, is the perfect candidate to take his place on the fourth line next to Blake Lizotte and Connor Dewar, both of whom have already signed extensions.
Hayes excels at many of the things Acciari does, and he’s younger and faster. The Penguins also seemed to favor him above others near the end of the season when the injury bug hit Pittsburgh hard, and he showed more than any of the other forwards called up during the season.
So, he is most likely among skaters to land a spot. In fact, it would be shocking if he doesn’t.
3. D Harrison Brunicke
Brunicke, 20, made the NHL squad out of camp this season as a 19-year-old, and he stuck around for a while despite playing in only nine NHL games. After those sparse NHL games, an AHL conditioning stint, and participation in the World Junior Championship for Team Canada, he was sent back to the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL in late-January to finish their season.
Since then, he’s found himself on WBS’s top pairing in the Calder Cup Playoffs alongside Alex Alexeyev. He has a goal and two points - including the first-round series-clinching shorthanded goal against the Hershey Bears - as well as a plus-6 rating.
There is a decent possibility that the Penguins may add to their right side this offseason - if not their left side - so it will probably take a good camp from Brunicke to secure an NHL roster spot out of the gate. That said, he’s had two outstanding camps out of two during his tenure with the Penguins, and he’s improved his net-front and own-zone play, per request of the Penguins’ organization and development staff.
So, as of now, a spot on the right side is his for the taking - but he has to earn it.
4. F Rutger McGroarty
Unfortunately, for McGroarty, an injury before training camp began this season - and one that kept him out for a month and a half of the regular season - definitely seemed to set him back in 2026-27. He managed to record three goals and six points in 24 NHL games, but the majority of his season was spent at the AHL level, especially with the NHL club in the playoff mix all season long and riding hot hands at that level.
As long as he is healthy going into next season, the 22-year-old forward should have a pretty fair shot at securing an NHL roster spot out of camp. However, his inability to take full advantage of his minutes this season may have hurt his stock a little bit, and depending on how the Penguins approach trades and free agency this summer, making the roster may be a bit more of an uphill climb this time around.
Still, the Penguins and McGroarty are at a point in his development where they need to start seeing some signs of progress soon. He is likely to get his opportunities next season, but he may now be behind Hayes in the pecking order as far as prospects.
But, don’t give up on the 2022’s 14th overall pick quite yet. He has shown flashes of potential - and he was above point-per-game at the AHL level this season (10 goalsm 34 points in 30 games). Sometimes, players like him take a bit longer to develop fully.
5. F Ville Koivunen
Like McGroarty, time is beginning to wind down for Koivunen to show the Penguins that he can still be a valuable piece of their future. The trouble is that in an ever-crowding prospect pool, the longer Koivunen takes to show signs of growth at the NHL level, the less opportunity he’ll have - and fast.
Koivunen posted two goals and seven points in 39 NHL games this season despite having 13 goals and 41 points in 34 AHL games. Right now, Koivunen is a star AHL player - but he hasn’t quite shown an ability to think up to NHL speed yet.
Like McGroarty, shutting the door on Koivunen now would be premature, and he will get NHL opportunities. But, at this point, Hayes and McGroarty - and, perhaps, even Tristan Broz - might find themselves in the mix first, barring an excellent training camp for Koivunen.
So, like the others, he needs to have a good camp, and, likely, a standout one, to lock down a spot for opening night next season.
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