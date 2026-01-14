Takeaways: Despite Strong Defensive Effort, Penguins Drop Third Straight

As it stands, the Penguins still sit one point out of the final wild card spot in the East, as the Toronto Maple Leafs won on Tuesday. Even if they haven't gotten the results they've wanted in the last three games, they're generally happy with the way the team is playing, and they know they need to continue to create more offensive opportunity - even if the opposing goaltender was the main reason they couldn't follow through against the Bolts.