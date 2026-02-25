Analyzing Samuel Girard's Potential Impact With The Penguins

They're going to keep the Wotherspoon-Karlsson pairing together since it's been their best pairing all year. After that, they could look to reunite the Shea-Letang pair since it was successful at times earlier this season. That would leave Girard to play on the third pair with one of Connor Clifton or Ilya Solovyov. Either way, you'd have a pure offensive-first and a defense-first player on each defensive pair.