Do The Penguins Have A Star Player In Egor Chinakhov?

The Penguins have found a way to unlock a version of Chinakhov that was probably always there but just never quite broke through. Head coach Dan Muse and the rest of the Penguins' coaching staff is known for their individualized approach to coaching, and they don't try to force players into being something they're not. A prime example is Erik Karlsson, who struggled to adapt and play at optimal capacity for two seasons under a different coaching staff and who is thriving under a new one that unleashes him and allows to be the version of the player who has won three Norris Trophies.