Takeaways: Penguins Stomp Islanders In Dominant Effort For Biggest Win Of The Season
The Pittsburgh Penguins earned a dominant, statement victory over the division rival New York Islanders in a game that very well may end up deciding their season.
Throughout the course of an NHL season, there are a few games that every team, player, coach, and fan circles on their calendar a bit more meaningful than some of the others.
That was the case when the Pittsburgh Penguins barged onto Long Island to take on the New York Islanders in a standings-critical Monday night matchup. The game was consequential for both teams, as the winner would gain a discernible playoff-contending advantage on the other regardless of the outcome, and everyone knew it going in.
And, in what was - arguably - their biggest game in at least two years, the Penguins delivered big-time.
Anthony Mantha and Rickard Rakell scored twice, and Sidney Crosby notched two NHL all-time milestone assists in his return from injury, to lead the Penguins to a decisive, dominant 8-3 victory over the Isles. The win allowed Pittsburgh to leapfrog the Islanders by one point for second place in the Metropolitan Division, and the Penguins still have a game in hand over the Islanders to work with.
There is no dancing around the fact that this win was massive, especially since an Islanders' regulation win would have put them ahead of the Penguins by three points and nullified the game in hand the Penguins had on them.
After a strong start by the Islanders in the opening half of the first period, the Penguins really came to life in the back end of it. Goaltender Arturs Silovs made some nice saves early on for Pittsburgh, and they earned a power play opportunity within the final minute of the period that carried over into the second.
However, the Islanders gained some momentum after a poor power play from the Penguins, and Anders Lee scored on a man advantage of their own after 27 seconds of four-on-four play to give the Isles the 1-0 lead. Mathew Barzal added another tally a minute and a half later - after a nice shift by the Penguins’ third line - and it appeared the Penguins and Silovs were being caught a little bit flat-footed.
But Pittsburgh responded yet again with some good shifts, and Elmer Soderblom finally cashed in less than four minutes after the Barzal goal to cut the Isles’ lead in half. However, Brayden Schenn capitalized on yet another Penguins’ turnover off the rush less than three minutes after that, and Pittsburgh was back down by two.
And that’s when the Penguins took over.
After Noel Acciari took a tripping penalty following the Schenn goal, the Penguins desperately needed a kill from their PK unit. But they ended up getting more than that. Nearing the end of the Islanders’ power play opportunity, Rakell created a shorthanded chance on the rush, and he initiated a give-and-go with Bryan Rust. Rust fed it back to Rakell - who was breaking toward the net - for a redirection that resulted in the first shorthanded goal of Rakell’s 14-year NHL career and the deficit being cut to one again at 3-2.
After that, the Penguins came in waves. Ryan Shea scored his fifth of the season on a one-time bomb from the top of the left circle less than two and a half minutes later to tie it, and a little more than a minute after that, Anthony Mantha was sprung on a breakaway by Justin Brazeau, and he buried it on a smooth deke to his backhand - as we’ve seen many a time this season - to give the Penguins their first lead of the evening.
And less than three minutes after that, Mantha drove the middle and went to his backhand again for his 29th goal of the season - which is now the team lead in goals over Crosby - to give the Penguins a 5-3 lead heading into second intermission and capping off a string of four goals in six minutes and 17 seconds.
The third period was set to be the biggest period of their season, as they had a precious two-goal lead heading into it. And, somehow, the third was arguably better than the second, as the Penguins kept the Islanders at bay defensively and kept tacking on. Avery Hayes - playing in his first NHL game since Mar. 14 - finished off a strong individual effort by Ben Kindel by picking up the loose change at the net front and putting it in the net a little more than six minutes into the final frame for a 6-3 lead.
Less than two minutes later, Brazeau found his center, Rakell, breaking to the net once again, and he fed Rakell a seam pass that he buried for his 19th of the season to make it 7-3. Bryan Rust added one in the waning minutes of the third on a rocket from the slot for good measure, and the Penguins headed back to Pittsburgh happy and determined to be ready for their tilt at home against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.
Here are some takeaways and observations from this crucial win:
_ With Sidney Crosby back in the fold, the Penguins - unexpectedly - changed the top-nine in their lineup around pretty drastically.
And it paid off.
Egor Chinakhov - the only Pens’ forward who did not end up on the scoresheet at the end of the game - flanked Crosby’s left, while Rust stayed on his right. Meanwhile, Rakell - who has been playing a lot of center and has been impressive down the stretch - centered his own second line with Mantha and Brazeau, and Kindel centered Tommy Novak and Hayes on the third line.
As it turns out, every single line found chemistry, and head coach Dan Muse was able to roll all four without issue. The lineup clicked on all cylinders, even if it was a risk to shuffle things around so drastically ahead of the Penguins’ biggest game of the season.
Credit goes to Muse for that bold decision, as it worked wonders and made all the difference in this game.
_Speaking of which: Remember about a day ago when I wrote that piece about the Penguins’ depth scoring drying up beyond five people?
Well, maybe all I needed to do was say it.
Every single skater on the ice for the Penguins on Monday aside from Chinakhov, Erik Karlsson, and Connor Clifton earned at least a point. The Penguins also received goals from Soderblom, Hayes, and Shea - which was the “depth scoring” that I was referencing.
Lineup depth is such a key advantage for the Penguins this season, and they showed the value of said depth on Monday.
- He may have been held off the scoresheet, but Karlsson was still phenomenal in this game. He was making key defensive plays up and down the ice, thwarting chances, and making plays happen in the offensive zone - including the lead-up to the Soderblom goal.
Karlsson continues to be such an integral part of the Penguins’ attack. And, folks, this version of Karlsson is the one that the team needs if it is going to make the playoffs or go on any type of run.
He has truly been on another planet this month, and he still has a chance to make some history with a few points on Tuesday.
- This wasn’t a great game for Silovs, all things considered. He did make a scorpion-eqsue save near the end, and he was lights-out in the beginning.
But he definitely would have wanted both the Barzal and the Schenn goals back. I have no idea what the Penguins will do with their goaltending moving forward, but he and Stuart Skinner need to be much more consistent so the Penguins don’t have to score four goals in almost every game in order to win.
And the thing is, they won't really be able to "ride the hot hand." They play three back-to-backs in their final eight games, which will make that tough. I assume that Skinner will get the start on Tuesday.
- Soderblom was excellent on Monday, and he was only an assist away from the Gordie Howe hat trick. He fought heavyweight Scott Mayfield in the final frame - and beat him pretty decisively, showing a physical and emotional side to his game that was lacking with Detroit.
I mean, there’s only so much you can do when you challenge a 6-foot-8, 240-pound giant. Mayfield definitely found that out quick.
- These Penguins are a resilient, impressive bunch.
I mean, what else can I say about them? They ride into the biggest, most consequential game of their season and go down 2-0 - looking a bit dead in the water for a brief second - before regrouping, completely taking over a must-win game against a division rival, and never looking back.
This team is fun. This team is special. And, hopefully, they can continue this dominance heading into their matchup against the playoff-hungry Red Wings on Tuesday.
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