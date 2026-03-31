Takeaways: Penguins Stomp Islanders In Dominant Effort For Biggest Win Of The Season

The third period was set to be the biggest period of their season, as they had a precious two-goal lead heading into it. And, somehow, the third was arguably better than the second, as the Penguins kept the Islanders at bay defensively and kept tacking on. Avery Hayes - playing in his first NHL game since Mar. 14 - finished off a strong individual effort by Ben Kindel by picking up the loose change at the net front and putting it in the net a little more than six minutes into the final frame for a 6-3 lead.