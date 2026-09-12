Does Young Defenseman Have Legitimate Shot At Breaking Camp For Penguins?

All of a sudden, it's not just Brunicke and Pickering that Penguins' fans - and the organization - are touting as a legitimate higher-upside prospect on the blue line. Galvas has entered that conversation, as his mobility, speed, distribution skills, and ability on breakouts are things that define his game. He also has the ability to evade the opposition with ease, which is something that may or may not get more difficult for him as he progresses through professional hockey.