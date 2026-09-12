Does Young Defenseman Have Legitimate Shot At Breaking Camp For Penguins?
With the departure of Parker Wotherspoon this summer, the left side is wide open for the Penguins - and one young prospect could surprise.
Ahead of Pittsburgh Penguins' training camp, there is understandably a fair amount of buzz surrounding the usual suspects in contention for NHL spots on the blue line.
As always, top prospect Harrison Brunicke is garnering a lot of attention, as the 20-year-old showed out well in this first two camps, made the NHL squad out of training camp last season, and looks more ready than ever. Owen Pickering, 22, gained substanital momentum in the back half of his AHL season last year, and he is developing more consistency and steadiness in his own zone while still providing some upside the other way.
But there is another name that fans should be on the lookout for in the weeks leading up to final NHL roster decisions. And that's 20-year-old defenseman Tomas Galvas.
Galvas was selected 54th overall by the Penguins in this year's draft, and it was his third attempt at the draft. Undersized at 5-foot-11, 168 pounds, many teams were worried about the blueliner's size and lack of dimension prior to the 2025-26 season.
He proved many wrong last season, though, registering eight goals and 24 points in 32 games for Bili Tygri Liberec of the Czech League. Pitted up against grown men, Galvas showed extraordinary poise and transitional ability, and he also manned the first power play unit to some success.
All of a sudden, it's not just Brunicke and Pickering that Penguins' fans - and the organization - are touting as a legitimate higher-upside prospect on the blue line. Galvas has entered that conversation, as his mobility, speed, distribution skills, and ability on breakouts are things that define his game. He also has the ability to evade the opposition with ease, which is something that may or may not get more difficult for him as he progresses through professional hockey.
His defensive game, though, is what saw the most growth over the last year and added more dimension to his game. If he can continue to add some size, he could establish himself as a top-four upside option for Pittsburgh on the left side, which is something that they could definitely use.
So, does Galvas have a chance to break camp?
Honestly, it might not be that much of a stretch.
For one, the battle on the left side for the Penguins is going to be a legitimate one. With the departure of top-pair left defenseman Parker Wotherspoon this summer, there are many questions about how the Penguins will choose to fill out the left.
They added veteran Trevor van Riemsdyk - a righty who primarily plays the left side - and Declan Carlile to help offset that loss, and as far as returning cast, Sam Girard and Ilya Solovyov are still around. Beyond that, Pickering and Jake Livanavage should be making a push, and if Brunicke wows in camp on the right side, it very well could force either Kris Letang or Kaedan Korczak to the left.
There may be a handful of defensemen competing for a few spots on the left side, but there are no givens. No one is a true No. 1 defenseman like Erik Karlsson is on the right side, so quite literally anyone could secure that left side spot on the top pairing, and quite literally anyone could secure one of the other two spots.
With a standout camp, Galvas may just have a shot at cracking the roster. Stranger things have certainly happened, so don't count him out when final NHL roster cuts are announced prior to the season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sept. 30.
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