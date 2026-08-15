Top-20 Penguins' Prospects 2026, No. 11: Newly Drafted Defenseman Has High Intrigue

But, even if the offensive upside is noticeable, his defensive game is where he was experienced a lot of growth over the past year and where the Hutson comparisons end a bit. He's still risk-prone, but his stick work and ability to clog passing and shooting lanes is a strength, and he is much more engaged defensively in a general sense than in previous years. His size doesn't help matters for him defensively, but he largely accounts for that deficit with his reads and his ability to disrupt plays.