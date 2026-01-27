How Evgeni Malkin And Tommy Novak Are A Dangerous Duo

Novak and Malkin have played 173 minutes together at 5v5 this season, and have been on the ice for 48.3% of the shot attempts, 47.7% of the expected goals, 49.7% of the scoring chances, and 47.8% of the high-danger chances. While all of those numbers are below 50%, I expect them to improve down the stretch, given how they've been playing. They also have a +8 goal differential at 5v5.