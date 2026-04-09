'I Feel Like It's Going To Get Better And Better': Girard Hitting Stride With Penguins Ahead Of Playoffs

"I think for ours, we knew that would be something that would take a little bit of time, a little bit of adjustment. The neutral zone as well, like, the neutral zone is different for him," Muse said after the Penguins' 9-4 win over the Florida Panthers, in which Girard registered an assist. "And you're talking 10 years of doing the same thing, it's kind of ingrained in what you do. But, at the same time, these guys are smart players, and he's picked it up really well. I think early on, you're going to see some of those times that, alright, you know what he's doing and that it's just a little bit of explaining where it's going to be different and just point him through. Because, even from the start, what you don't want to have happen is someone overthinking the game. If you're thinking too much on the ice, you're a bit in-between.