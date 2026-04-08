Penguins Notebook: Penguins Have Final Practice Before Thursday's Potential Clinching Game In Newark

"The motivation is at an all-time high, but also the confidence is at a high. We're not playing with, I guess you can call it, stupid motivation. We're playing with confidence, and we're playing in our structure. I think everything will take care of itself. Obviously, we know that another two points will clinch it, and we're going into a building that's tough to play in. They (the Devils) obviously have high-end skill, but if we play like we've been playing, then I think our work ethic will overcome their skill."