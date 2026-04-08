Penguins Notebook: Penguins Have Final Practice Before Thursday's Potential Clinching Game In Newark
The Pittsburgh Penguins held their final practice on Wednesday before Thursday's game against the New Jersey Devils.
The Pittsburgh Penguins held their final practice before Thursday's game against the New Jersey Devils.
This will be the first chance for the Penguins to clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which are set to begin on Apr. 18. Any type of win gets the Penguins in the playoffs for the first time since the 2021-22 season.
All healthy players were present and accounted for at practice, including Anthony Mantha and Stuart Skinner. Mantha missed Tuesday's optional practice due to illness. Skinner looked good during Wednesday's session after a puck hit near his eye during Saturday's game against the Florida Panthers. The injury forced him to miss Sunday's second half of the back-to-back against Florida.
Sergei Murashov was also present at practice after he was officially recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday. He got some work, but Skinner and Arturs Silovs took most of the reps during drills.
Head coach Dan Muse told reporters after practice that all three goaltenders will travel to Newark for Thursday's game.
Here's what the full lines looked like:
Forwards
Chinakhov-Crosby-Rust
Novak-Rakell-Malkin
Mantha-Kindel-Brazeau
Soderblom-Dewar-Acciari
Defensive pairs
Wotherspoon-Karlsson
Girard-Letang
Shea-Clifton
Ryan Shea, who has enjoyed a career season this year, knows that the Penguins have the opportunity to clinch a playoff spot on Thursday and is super fired up about it.
"I think we've had jump in every game since the East playoffs standings have been so tight. You have to have jump at this time of year," Shea said after practice. "You're fighting to get into probably the best playoffs in all of sports, and obviously, I haven't been in the playoffs yet, but just watching growing up as a little kid, and then now you're here, you're so close that I think it's just everyone's giving it their all."
"The motivation is at an all-time high, but also the confidence is at a high. We're not playing with, I guess you can call it, stupid motivation. We're playing with confidence, and we're playing in our structure. I think everything will take care of itself. Obviously, we know that another two points will clinch it, and we're going into a building that's tough to play in. They (the Devils) obviously have high-end skill, but if we play like we've been playing, then I think our work ethic will overcome their skill."
Avery Hayes, who's been up and down between the Penguins and WBS for the last couple of months, is also excited about the opportunity.
"Yeah, it's amazing," Hayes said. "That's the goal, right? You want to play playoff hockey, every team, you gotta get there just to get into the dance, and you never know what's going to happen. To be that close and kinda taste it, it's a great feeling."
The Penguins will face a Devils team that was eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday night following their 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. It came one day after the Devils parted ways with general manager Tom Fitzgerald.
Even though the Devils aren't playing for anything on Thursday, this is still a team that can hurt the Penguins. Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt have been fantastic as of late and can impact the game each time they're on the ice. The Penguins have also really struggled in Newark over the years.
A win and a regulation loss by the Flyers on Thursday would also clinch home ice for the Penguins in the first round. They'd have second place in the Metropolitan Division all locked up.
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh.
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